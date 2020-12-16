Editorial: We stand with you

Anti-Semism has been growing in recent years around the world and in the United States. The FBI reported last month that there was a 14% increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes in the U.S. in 2019 over the year before. The Washington Post reported that the increase "accounted for almost all growth in religiously motivated bias crimes."

The Anti-Defamation League notes this increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes comes even as fewer agencies are reporting data.

The Quad-Cities isn’t immune from hatred, of course. For months, we’ve seen the white supremacist flyers that have littered our neighborhoods, fouling our community. They pop up so often that many of us have become immune to the outrage they ought to provoke every time they appear.

These types of hate-filled acts should not be shrugged off. They should not be ignored or accepted as just another sign of the unfortunate disease in our society.

To sweep it under the rug, or to hope that it just goes away, is a mistake.