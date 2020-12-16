Editorial: We stand with you

We all should be outraged at the hate-filled vandalism perpetrated last week at Temple Emanuel in Davenport.
We haven't heard whether police have any leads in finding the cowards responsible for spray-painting a wall there just before the first night of Hanukkah, but the message they left behind is a frightening one.
Somebody spray-painted "John 8:44" on a wall there. Robert Bower, the man who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh two years ago, used the verse in a social media post. It also has been misused by others for anti-Semitic purposes.
"If you know how people have twisted John 8:44, you know the threat it implies," Temple Emanuel Rabbi Linda Bertenthal said last Friday morning. "The passage, used in this way, is meant to threaten people."
Which is why all of us, as a community, need to stand up against this kind of hatred.
This is wrong, and we need to say so.
We are happy to see that many in our community and beyond already have made their voices heard.
We add ours.
We stand with the people of Temple Emanuel. They were threatened last week, and none of us should stand idly by and let it happen without condemnation.
Anti-Semism has been growing in recent years around the world and in the United States. The FBI reported last month that there was a 14% increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes in the U.S. in 2019 over the year before. The Washington Post reported that the increase "accounted for almost all growth in religiously motivated bias crimes."
The Anti-Defamation League notes this increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes comes even as fewer agencies are reporting data.
The Quad-Cities isn’t immune from hatred, of course. For months, we’ve seen the white supremacist flyers that have littered our neighborhoods, fouling our community. They pop up so often that many of us have become immune to the outrage they ought to provoke every time they appear.
These types of hate-filled acts should not be shrugged off. They should not be ignored or accepted as just another sign of the unfortunate disease in our society.
To sweep it under the rug, or to hope that it just goes away, is a mistake.
Those of us, especially we who are not directly targeted by these terrible acts, who do not have to worry about the pernicious effect of racism and bigotry, need to raise our voices when it rears its head. Each and every time we as a community need to stand up and say: Enough. This is wrong. This will not be tolerated.
We also need to show our solidarity with those who are threatened.
We need to say, in no uncertain terms, that we stand with them.
In that vein, we say to the people of Temple Emanuel: We stand with you.
