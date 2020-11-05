Editorial: We trust America. Do you?

These days, Americans don’t have lot of trust. But we need that trust now more than ever.
On Tuesday and into Wednesday, we were witnessing a harrowingly close presidential election. A handful of states were too close to call. Ballots were still being counted, and while some states were being called Wednesday, others were not.
Of course, the result is not in doubt in Iowa and Illinois. President Trump decisively won Iowa; former Vice President Biden was easily victorious in Illinois. So we wait and watch other key states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Arizona.
We don’t know how all of this will turn out. In several places, absentee and mail ballots were still being counted. Democrats voted more heavily this way, as opposed to in person, which is why some of these states shifted from what was being reported late Tuesday and early Wednesday. And each state has its own set of rules for processing and counting these votes, so that has an effect on when results are being reported. This is not unusual.
Consider the Quad-Cities: The absentee and early votes in Scott County were the first ones to be reported. In Rock Island County, those votes weren’t even tabulated until after the polls closed. Thus, they came in later in the evening. That made some races, such as the closer-than-expected contest between U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos and Republican Esther Joy King, appear tighter than they turned out to be when all the votes were counted.
Now imagine that dynamic playing out in these key states.
This is why we have counseled patience.
We believe every legitimate vote should be counted. That’s what’s going on now. It should continue, as long as this tabulation follows the law.
Again, consider a local situation: In Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks held a small lead over Democrat Rita Hart when unofficial results from all 24 counties in the district were reported. Miller-Meeks was leading by 282 votes out of nearly 394,000 votes cast, according to the Secretary of State’s office. However, by Iowa law, absentee ballots that were postmarked Monday and arrive by noon Nov. 9, still must be counted. Will those ballots make a difference? We don’t know, but they should be counted. Just as ballots that were legitimately cast in other states ought to be counted.
Additionally, the 2nd District race results are "unofficial." They still must be certified by county boards. And a contest this close could quite possibly involve a recount. (Just as there apparently will be in Wisconsin, which was called for Biden on Wednesday; the president's campaign says it wants a recount).
In other words, this is a process. We have an Election Day, but not everything is settled then. We have to wait.
Already, Republicans are readying, and in some cases have filed, lawsuits in some of these key states. That is their right.
To be clear, we don’t want to see a presidential election decided in the courts. But we also place our trust in this country’s legal system to resolve these disputes.
Some Democrats, after what happened in the 2000 presidential election, will be understandably skeptical. But this is the American system of government, and we must have faith it will work.
That system begins, first, with a commitment to count all legitimate ballots. Declarations of victory belong to the people, not to the politicians on the ballot. Second, if there are legal challenges, so be it. Those must be decided on their own merits.
Meanwhile, we wait.
As we do, we should remember: We all are Americans. We all ought to value the right of each of us to have our vote counted; and to have the rules of an election followed.
We also believe that now is the time that leadership matters. Our elected officials should respect this process, and they should instill confidence in it; they should exhibit the belief that what is most important is not who wins but that the rule of law and the sanctity of the vote is upheld.
In the end, it is these values that set this nation apart.
May it always be that way.
