Editorial: We trust America. Do you?

Already, Republicans are readying, and in some cases have filed, lawsuits in some of these key states. That is their right.

To be clear, we don’t want to see a presidential election decided in the courts. But we also place our trust in this country’s legal system to resolve these disputes.

Some Democrats, after what happened in the 2000 presidential election, will be understandably skeptical. But this is the American system of government, and we must have faith it will work.

That system begins, first, with a commitment to count all legitimate ballots. Declarations of victory belong to the people, not to the politicians on the ballot. Second, if there are legal challenges, so be it. Those must be decided on their own merits.

Meanwhile, we wait.

As we do, we should remember: We all are Americans. We all ought to value the right of each of us to have our vote counted; and to have the rules of an election followed.

We also believe that now is the time that leadership matters. Our elected officials should respect this process, and they should instill confidence in it; they should exhibit the belief that what is most important is not who wins but that the rule of law and the sanctity of the vote is upheld.