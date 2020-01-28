Editorial: Wear a kippah

The rise of anti-Semitic hate crimes in the U.S. is frightening. We have seen the hatred in action in New York, California and Pittsburgh, among other places.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles were poised to hit an 18-year high. But it’s not just large cities where concerns about anti-Semitism are present. Across the country anti-Semitic acts are proliferating.

We can understand why synagogues are taking steps to protect themselves, which include those in the Quad-Cities, too.

This week, the group One Human Family QCA is launching another approach to confronting this wave of anti-Semitism. It is encouraging people across the Quad-Cities to wear a kippah, also known as a yarmulke, for a day in order to show concern for the Jewish community.

The idea, organizers say, is to encourage all of us to stand up for those who are vulnerable.

The group is encouraging people to pick up a free kippah on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport, and then wear it on Friday – to work, school, in public. Everywhere. People are then invited to a Shabbat celebration at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport, on Friday at 6:30 p.m.