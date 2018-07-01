Editorial: Welcome to the real world, AFSCME
It was inevitable — at some point, the shameless gluttony of public employee unions couldn't last forever.
That reality manifested Wednesday as a devastating — if unsurprising — U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could finally force Big Labor to ditch the fantasy within which it has existed for too long. It was a reckoning that had been building for decades, as private sector wages stagnated and pensions went the way of the dodo.
Janus v. AFSCME was sired on the desk of Gov. Bruce Rauner, Illinois' Republican executive who's spent his entire first term trading shots with the American federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. State employee Mark Janus quickly became Rauner's proxy, claiming that unions are inherently political organizations and, as such, laws that force workers to pay dues, called "agency fees," violated his rights to free association and free speech.
This past week, the increasingly conservative high court concurred in a 5-4 decision.
Unions fund campaigns — in support of Democrats, more often than not — and actively lobby lawmakers. Simply offering dissenting members refunds for the organization's non-stop politicking doesn't change those facts. In Illinois, AFSCME in particular has waged a consistent anti-Rauner campaign. And, as justices noted during oral arguments, public employee unions, such as ASFCME, negotiate with government bodies, in itself a political act.
Yes, Rauner's successful bid to bleed money and, over time, membership from public unions is good for Republicans throughout the country. The political motivations behind Janus are undeniable. But that fact doesn't negate significance of the decision for individual rights.
Put bluntly, Mark Janus didn't approve of AFSCME's politics. No state law should force him to as a requirement for employment, regardless of who or what is negotiating his salary and benefit package.
It should surprise precisely no one that it was AFSCME — Illinois' largest public employee union — that grew so greedy that it forced agency fees to the Supreme Court. Illinois' state pension system — a taxpayer-subsidized endeavor — is perhaps the nation's worst from a financial perspective. A year ago, Illinois' pension debt topped a whopping $137 billion, $11,000 for every man, woman and child in the state. Local governments regularly spend more than 20 percent of their budgets on police and fire pensions while roads decay. Defined-benefit pensions in the private sector are all but extinct, replaced by defined-contribution plans, such as the 401k, which foist the risk onto the worker. And yet, any suggestion that AFSCME cave in a meaningful way amid the crisis is universally met with exploding heads and over-the-top rhetoric from Democrats.
Just 6.5 percent of American private sector workers are members of unions, says the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, a number that's plunged over the past two decades. More than 34 percent of public employees are members of unions — a number that's substantially higher in traditionally pro-union states, such as Illinois, New York and California. The public-private dichotomy has effectively segregated American workers into a class of haves and have nots. It's artificially propped up median income calculations. It remains a hindrance to any movement toward wholesale reform that would benefit all workers in an economy where wealth is increasingly siloed at the top.
Unions exist for their own promulgation. And public unions, without any semblance of shame, demand private-sector workers — trapped in incessant wage stagnation — to foot the bill for annual wage hikes and gold-plated benefits packages that haven't been available to most Americans for decades.
Welcome to the 21st century, union bosses. No, things aren't great. And they haven't been for most American workers for a long time.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Quad-City Times editorial board, which consists of Publisher Deb Anselm, Executive Editor Matt Christensen, Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander and community representative John Wetzel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.