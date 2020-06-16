Editorial: We've waited long enough

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that she will sign an executive order restoring voting rights to people with past felony convictions.

We don't know yet what the order will look like. But the governor's statement comes just days after the Iowa Legislature failed to move forward on action to amend the state's constitution to restore this basic right, something the governor has been advocating for more than a year.

Iowa is the only state in the country that permanently bars people from such a basic right of re-entry into society. It is a stain on the state's honor, and it disproportionately hurts people of color.

As majority Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have stalled on this issue, the governor has previously resisted signing an executive order, saying the constitutional route is best.

Apparently, she got tired of waiting, too.

Still, we have to wait to see what the order says. While in Osage on Tuesday, the governor said it would likely mirror what she had in mind for a constitutional amendment.