Editorial: White House, Congress must deliver for Americans

Previous coronavirus legislation set aside a $10 billion loan for the service, but President Trump has threatened to block it until the post office enacts big rate increases on shippers like Amazon. Meanwhile, the Democrat-controlled House has included $25 billion in its latest stimulus bill, but the legislation clearly isn't going anywhere.

Our view is the post office is an essential service, especially in rural America. Like other businesses in this country, it needs and deserves bipartisan help. It's a view backed up by our readers; lately, we have seen a large amount of people write us urging that the postal service be saved.

As for its daily operations, we’d rather see that determined by the postal service and its board of governors, not politicians. They know their business best.

This issue aside, it is clear that the post office has fiscal challenges that need to be dealt with. They existed even before the pandemic, and they are problems the postal service has acknowledged.

In that respect, the president and Congress can play a definite role.