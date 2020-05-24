Editorial: White House, Congress must deliver for Americans

Have you checked the mail?
Practically every day, Americans ask this question.
If there’s anything that’s a near daily occurrence in this country, it’s to check for mail.
Americans rely on the U.S. mail.
We depend on it for letters and bills. We endure its solicitations. We get our magazines and birthday cards through the mail. And a full 20% of Americans over 40 get their prescription drugs exclusively through the mail, according to one survey.
Increasingly, we are voting by mail.
In many parts of America, particularly rural areas, the post office is a community hub.
So it is distressing to hear the U.S. Postal Service say that without help it may run out of money by the end of September.
The financial challenges facing the postal service have been around for years, as competition has increased and mail volume has fallen. But the COVID-19 pandemic has hit especially hard. The service, which operates without the benefit of tax dollars, anticipates a $13 billion loss this fiscal year due to the pandemic, and $54 billion in losses over the next 10 years.
In response, the U.S. Postal Service has asked Congress for $25 billion in emergency cash, a $25 billion grant for capital improvements and $25 billion in borrowing authority.
Previous coronavirus legislation set aside a $10 billion loan for the service, but President Trump has threatened to block it until the post office enacts big rate increases on shippers like Amazon. Meanwhile, the Democrat-controlled House has included $25 billion in its latest stimulus bill, but the legislation clearly isn't going anywhere.
Our view is the post office is an essential service, especially in rural America. Like other businesses in this country, it needs and deserves bipartisan help. It's a view backed up by our readers; lately, we have seen a large amount of people write us urging that the postal service be saved.
As for its daily operations, we’d rather see that determined by the postal service and its board of governors, not politicians. They know their business best.
This issue aside, it is clear that the post office has fiscal challenges that need to be dealt with. They existed even before the pandemic, and they are problems the postal service has acknowledged.
In that respect, the president and Congress can play a definite role.
One problem is the requirement that the postal service pre-fund retiree health benefits, something that was put in place by a 2006 law. The service's inspector general says this mandate is "a primary" cause for its financial difficulties. Supporters of the postal service say this requirement isn't put upon other federal agencies.
There are other challenges, too. The postal service, which is required to provide universal service, has lagged in keeping its infrastructure up to date. Thus, the need for capital expenditures. It also is constrained by a statutory price cap.
We’re not crazy about the price of mail going up, but the cap should be recognized as an impediment.
Congress and the White House must find a way to keep the postal service operating. Mail delivery is, and always has been, vital. But now, there is an even greater reason for keeping the postal service operating: its potential role in upcoming elections.
Americans are turning more than ever to voting from home, by casting a ballot and dropping it in the mail.
In Iowa, voters have, in unprecedented numbers, asked for absentee ballots for the June 2 primary. That happened in large part because Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican, decided to mail absentee requests to every registered Iowa voter.
Illinois also is moving toward expanding its vote by mail program.
This has been a bipartisan phenomenon.
In Wisconsin, 70% of primary voters cast absentee ballots last month.
Even if the dire predictions of the coronavirus’ spread this fall don’t come to pass, we still believe Americans in large numbers will want to have the convenience and added security of voting from the comfort and safety of their homes.
For this and many other reasons, our leaders must find a way to keep this uniquely American institution operating.
Fix its problems, yes. But don’t expect that to happen quickly or easily. The priority right now should be to ensure the postal service has the funds to withstand these unprecedented challenges.
For that, it will require America’s political leaders to deliver — and quickly.
