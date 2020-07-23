Editorial: Who do you trust?

Did we mention that schools are supposed to start the third week of August?

The governor’s proclamation does say there will be an exception for parents who don’t want to send their kids back to school this fall, if their districts offer a remote learning option.

Let’s be clear: Most districts want to go in-person instruction as soon as it is feasible. We believe that is best, too. We have read the reports about the drawbacks of remote learning. We have concerns especially about how at-risk and special education students would be educated in a remote environment. There is no substitute for face-to-face interaction with these — or really, any — student population.

We also have seen the studies that say younger children are less likely to be infected with the coronavirus. But we’re also quite sure our local superintendents know all this, too. So do our local health departments.

The governor and the state education department clearly have a responsibility when it comes to the education of Iowa’s children, and that means they have a role in policy. But this role should be carried out in cooperation with local school boards, teachers, parents and administrators. There shouldn’t be any last-minute surprises.

Through this pandemic, Gov. Reynolds has often said she trusts Iowans to do the right thing. But she clearly doesn’t trust local school districts on this question. Instead, she has taken it upon herself to make the call — for all of them.

