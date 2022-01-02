Editorial: Wishes for a new year

The turn of a new year is a time for reflection and for looking resolutely to the future.

That's what we plan to do today.

It's become a tradition with this editorial board to mark the beginning of a new year by taking stock of the last 12 months on issues of local importance and offering our wishes for the coming year.

We won't cover everything important, of course. And some matters deserve greater attention than we can express in this brief space. Still, we have tried to touch on some of the concerns we think are broadly important to our community; that have some resonance with our readers and follow up on ideas we have touched upon over the past year.

• At this time last year, we were hoping for a swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines and acceptance by the public. Most adults have gotten the jab, but many haven't — and most children, while at lesser risk, haven't, either. It is our wish for the new year that vaccine resistance dwindle, particularly as we face the Omicron challenge. And we fervently hope the pandemic that has so consumed us for nearly two years will eventually release its grip in 2022.