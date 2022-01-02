Editorial: Wishes for a new year

The turn of a new year is a time for reflection and for looking resolutely to the future.
That's what we plan to do today.
It's become a tradition with this editorial board to mark the beginning of a new year by taking stock of the last 12 months on issues of local importance and offering our wishes for the coming year.
We won't cover everything important, of course. And some matters deserve greater attention than we can express in this brief space. Still, we have tried to touch on some of the concerns we think are broadly important to our community; that have some resonance with our readers and follow up on ideas we have touched upon over the past year.
• At this time last year, we were hoping for a swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines and acceptance by the public. Most adults have gotten the jab, but many haven't — and most children, while at lesser risk, haven't, either. It is our wish for the new year that vaccine resistance dwindle, particularly as we face the Omicron challenge. And we fervently hope the pandemic that has so consumed us for nearly two years will eventually release its grip in 2022.
• Many of us will remember 2021 for the opening of the new I-74 bridge. This momentous event reminds us what a difference bold vision, good planning and strategic investments can mean to a community. It is our wish for the new year that, with historic new federal infrastructure investments, 2022 and beyond will see still more bold ideas to improve our roads, bridges, shipping lanes and connectivity.
• We hope 2022 will be a year when we gain greater clarity on a new downtown Davenport flood protection system. The past year has seen a great deal of progress on a new plan for the future; now, it's time to put that plan into action.
• It is our wish that our pandemic-damaged economy continues to rebound in 2022. Roughly 7,500 more people are employed in the Quad-Cities than last year at this time. But we're still trailing other communities and our labor force remains 6,500 people smaller than it was pre-pandemic.
• We also wish that in 2022 our schools become less partisan battlefields. We admire the cooperation and professionalism that local educators brought to challenging circumstances last year. However, the year also saw sharp divisions in how schools are governed. In the new year, we hope politicians in Des Moines and Springfield play a lesser role in this space and local educators and school boards — in conjunction with all parents and the public — reach consensus on policies that keep our schools safe, make up for pandemic-related academic losses and confront our nation's history honestly, openly and with respect for all.
• We also have a wish that 2022 is the year the Davenport School District is returned to the governance of its locally elected board. The district has made progress since the state took over two years ago, and we think it's time Des Moines took a step back and let Davenporters control their own schools.
• The year 2022 is, of course, an election year. We wish to see a large number of candidates so people have a robust choice on the local, state and federal levels. And, as always, we hope for clean, fact-filled campaigns that honor our democracy.
• We also wish the Iowa Legislature will finally move ahead on a constitutional amendment allowing people with felony convictions to vote. The Legislature has failed in this area the last two years. Let it succeed in 2022.
• We hope Rock Island County follows through with implementation of a 15-member board. We would like to have seen it be smaller, but the board took a step forward on this issue in 2021; it should complete the task in 2022.
• We also look forward to the construction of a new federal courthouse and YWCA in downtown Rock Island, which will bring improvements and greater vibrancy to the city's core.
• It is our wish for 2022 that our community continue to take steps to be more inclusive. An example: The Figge Art Museum announced last summer it was creating a diversity and equity fund to help add more art by women and people of color to its permanent collection. These kinds of initiatives, throughout the Quad-Cities, get us closer to being a more just community. We wish for the success of all of them.
• Lastly, it wouldn’t be our wish list if we didn’t urge the state of Illinois to finally make progress on a passenger rail link between Chicago and Moline. We know some have lost hope, but we continue to believe. It is past time we see visible action.
Our final wish is that as we offer our opinions about these and many other issues that affect our community in 2022, you will join us; that you will consider our opinions, share your own and read the points of view on local and national issues we offer in this space. We look forward to 2022 and all that it brings.