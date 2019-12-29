Editorial: 2020: Wishes for a new year

The new year is only a few days away, and it's become a tradition at this time of year for people to express their wishes for the 365 days ahead.

Often, these are resolutions for personal progress — reading more, being kinder, spending more time with the people we love, etc.

The following, however, are our wishes for the Quad-City community in the coming year.

It is not a comprehensive list, merely the things that are on our mind as this year draws to a close.

Last week, as you'll recall, we offered our assessment of what's happened to our 2019 goals. Some were met; many were still works in progress. As such, some of them are on this list. With that, we offer our wishes for 2020 — and the hope that they will be fulfilled by this time next year.

• We hope the 2020 Census counts as many Quad-Citians as possible. The once-per-decade headcount is key to apportioning political representation on all levels, and it plays a role in the distribution of federal funds. Every person counts.