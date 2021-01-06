Editorial: Wishes for the new year

The new year is less than a week old, and like many we are happy to be free of 2020. But as we offer our traditional editorial expressing our wishes for the new year, we understand that many of the challenges and aspirations for 2021 are similar to those of the past.
Just as in our individual lives, it takes longer than 12 months for states and communities to deal with the challenges they face. With some of our priorities it takes several years (the new Interstate-74 bridge, for example). However, as we learned in 2020, each year brings new challenges and reshapes our ability to deal with longstanding problems.
So, with that in mind, we offer our wishes for the year 2021.
• We hope for a rapid and wide distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, we are in the infant stages of the rollout, and it is going slower than we'd initially been led to expect. Still, we are hopeful the effort quickly picks up steam, and the Quad-Cities embraces this effort.
• We wish for healing in our community. Like elsewhere, the presidential election and national politics have divided us in ways few have seen in our lifetimes. We wish for 2021 to be a year when we spend more time embracing what unites us than what divides us.
• We wish for a robust economic recovery in 2021. In November, our jobless rate was 4.8%, far better than the 15.3% it was in April. But there still were more than 13,000 fewer Quad-Citians employed in November of 2020 than there were the year before. It will be a long road back, but we hope we will see rapid progress as the year plays out.
• We hope to see a more just and equitable Quad-Cities. The pandemic has laid bare the inequities that exist in our society. We're happy to see non-profit organizations launching new efforts to tackle problems like poverty and racial inequity. We also saw how the lack of broadband in certain communities is harmful. Our hope is that policymakers on the local and state levels, in particular, will look for ways to even the scale and improve the lives of all who live here.
• We hope to see the Iowa Legislature take steps toward changing the Constitution to remove the prohibition on people with felony convictions from voting. It’s true that Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order in August restoring those rights, but she rightly points out the best remedy is found in amending the Constitution.
• We wish for a speedy and safe completion of the Interstate-74 bridge project. We were excited to see the Iowa-bound span open up in November, and the Illinois-bound piece is supposed to be finished in late 2021. Let’s hope builders stay on schedule and we can celebrate full completion of the bridge, which has been decades in the making.
• We’re also hopeful that 2021 will see the Davenport School District finally make sufficient progress in order to take control of its own destiny. For several years, the district has struggled to maintain compliance with federal and state regulations. In October, the state board of education essentially took control of the district. We hope 2021 sees a turnaround, not just for the sake of regaining local control – but mostly for students who deserve better than what they’ve been getting.
• At this time last year, we asked, "Dare we hope that substantive construction will take place on the long-delayed passenger rail connection between Chicago and Moline?" We dared, but we're still in the starting blocks. We renew our hopes for 2021, though they are tempered with the knowledge that Illinois’ fiscal woes are pretty dire right now, with steep budget cuts and the prospects of a possible tax increase on the horizon.
• We hope for a robust turnout in municipal elections in Illinois and Iowa, as well as for honorable campaigns. We just finished a bruising 2020 election year, so we’re hoping for better in our local races.
• We would like to see Rock Island County see budget dividends from the sale of the Hope Creek Care Center.
• Nearly two years after the disastrous downtown Davenport flooding, we hope for real progress this year on a plan for the future.
• Finally, we hope 2021 means there will be a new speaker of the Illinois House. There are a number of determined and courageous Democrats who have opposed Mike Madigan. Locally, Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, has joined a handful of others in urging Democrats to close ranks. Frankly, we’d rather Halpin join the courageous ones. Mostly, we’d like to see this be the year Madigan’s stranglehold on Illinois politics ends.