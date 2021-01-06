Editorial: Wishes for the new year

The new year is less than a week old, and like many we are happy to be free of 2020. But as we offer our traditional editorial expressing our wishes for the new year, we understand that many of the challenges and aspirations for 2021 are similar to those of the past.

Just as in our individual lives, it takes longer than 12 months for states and communities to deal with the challenges they face. With some of our priorities it takes several years (the new Interstate-74 bridge, for example). However, as we learned in 2020, each year brings new challenges and reshapes our ability to deal with longstanding problems.

So, with that in mind, we offer our wishes for the year 2021.

• We hope for a rapid and wide distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, we are in the infant stages of the rollout, and it is going slower than we'd initially been led to expect. Still, we are hopeful the effort quickly picks up steam, and the Quad-Cities embraces this effort.

• We wish for healing in our community. Like elsewhere, the presidential election and national politics have divided us in ways few have seen in our lifetimes. We wish for 2021 to be a year when we spend more time embracing what unites us than what divides us.