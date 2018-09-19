Editorial: WIU should be here
Another satellite campus won't do it, Gov. Rauner. Only a fully-fledged, locally based public university will do if the Quad-Cities are to fully thrive in the modern economy.
Here's a better idea — make Moline Western Illinois University's official home.
On Monday, Gov. Bruce Rauner pitched his nebulous campaign proposal to expand University of Illinois with satellite campuses in Rockford, Peoria, Chicago and the Quad-Cities. Rauner was less than detailed when asked how the whole thing would work, especially regarding Macomb-based Western Illinois University, which now operates a satellite campus in Moline. Rauner's pitch was especially problematic since the state has starved its universities in recent years and it hinges not on bolstered state investment, but private donations from U of I's many "billionaire alumni."
At the very least, Rauner correctly identified the link between public research schools and economic growth. Just ask officials in Pittsburgh, Austin and Albany, New York — all of which have leveraged research schools to create robust high-tech economies.
While the Quad-Cities touts two well-regarded private liberal arts schools, Augustana College and St. Ambrose University, the lack of a robust public four-year research university is, in a very real sense, perhaps the greatest limiter on the region's economic potential. The concept of relocating WIU might seem pie-in-the-sky on its face. But a similar argument is right now raging downstate, where officials in Edwardsville are tired of sitting second chair to Carbondale and its struggling Southern Illinois University main campus.
Public research universities do more than provide high-paying jobs. They fuel private investment. They form research partnerships with private technology and medical firms. They ultimately result in growth that more than pays for the taxpayer investment. They've successfully re-made Rust Belt cities throughout the country, but only in instances where public universities receive the required public support.
And yet, for years, Illinois has bled its university system dry. West of the Mississippi River, University of Iowa is just too far afield to have a sweeping affect on the Quad-Cities economy. And, as home to a satellite campus on the Illinois side, the Quad-Cities have gotten short shrift, particularly when the region's size is considered. A large public campus would serve well the region's two community colleges, too, providing local students eyeing a transfer even greater incentive to stay within the region.
This issue, perhaps all others, should be a rallying cry for Quad-Cities power brokers in business, politics and government alike. Make no mistake, it's a topic that's rumbled for years among that set, but is quickly rebuffed as far-fetched.
In this instance, a strong dose of parochialism is precisely what the region needs.
Ditching Macomb wouldn't be an easy political lift for Rauner. It's a Republican stronghold. Rock Island County is a bastion of Democratic power and is likely to swing for Rauner's challenger, JB Prtizker. Yet, both Rauner and Pritzker would make serious inroads within the community if they proposed a public university befitting a region of this size.
As it stands, Rauner's plan hinges on undefined private donations, which the state would struggle to match, especially due to Rauner's desire to rollback income taxes. A consolidation of WIU, however, would fit nicely into Rauner's goal of slashing state spending. In that way, it's even good by the taxpayer — at least those outside of Macomb.
Rauner's call for a U of I satellite in the Quad-Cities is noteworthy, but its utter lack of detail is cause for extreme skepticism. It's unclear how such a campus would integrate with WIU's extension campus in Moline. There's no plan for long-term funding. And, of note, the Quad-Cities are a recent addition to the idea that first included Rockford, Peoria and Chicago, the latter infuriating those connected to the public university there. The whole thing just might be little more than the flailing of a campaign in serious trouble.
Yet Rauner has correctly linked modern economic growth with public universities. But his is a plan so complicated and vague that it's non-starter from the outset. By comparison, consolidating WIU would be a relatively straight-forward approach, one that could bolster the Quad-Cities for generations.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Quad-City Times editorial board, which consists of Publisher Deb Anselm, Executive Editor Matt Christensen, Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander and community representative John Wetzel.
