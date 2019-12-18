Editorial: Working the rules

Stradt is a former Moliner who was an assistant Rock Island County state’s attorney back in the '90s. And he's apparently wanted to be a state's attorney for quite a while. In 2008 and 2012 he ran for the job in Sangamon County — but lost both times. In 2011, when Jeff Terronez resigned the Rock Island County post, Stradt applied unsuccessfully to fill the remainder of his term. Now he's giving it another go in Rock Island County, this time asking voters to put him in office.

Frankly, we don’t think folks in the Quad-Cities will back somebody from Springfield to fill such an important local position. But the law allows it so, hey, give it a shot. Still, we think it's a bit much to enlist local relatives to try to clear the field in the process. Stradt's father and sister, who do live in Rock Island County, filed the petition challenges, along with a couple of other people. However, as Sarah Hayden of the Dispatch-Argus reported last week, there appears to be no doubt who is the moving force behind the challenges.

She quoted a county official saying Ron Stradt hand-delivered the petitions.

Of course, if that was the only wrinkle in this whole matter, it might be just one of those oddities that remind people how picayune politics can be. But it wasn’t.