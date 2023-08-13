Refuting letter skeptical of climate change

I read Don Erbst’s letter questioning climate change on July 23, but was surprised no one responded. He argued that the climate has fluctuated throughout the ages, so “warming” depends on when you start your comparison (no argument there, it’s a tautology), and also that carbon dioxide could not be responsible for the current warming because it’s a very small percentage in the atmosphere.

I am not a climate scientist, but his numbers look about right, although they seem to be for dried air without particles. (Note that water vapor can be up to 4% of the air — skewing the other percentages — and actually has a larger “greenhouse” effect than carbon dioxide: think of how clouds act like a blanket reducing radiation of heat back into space.)

As for how carbon dioxide can affect a large change in the atmosphere, consider two things. First, Freon, which had an even lower percentage, had a major effect on ozone in the atmosphere that has been reduced since we switched refrigerants. Second, in complex systems with many components interacting with each other, a small change in one will often make a large impact on the whole — this is the basic meaning of the so-called “butterfly effect.”

Finally, NASA’s satellites measuring this have shown about a 50% increase in carbon dioxide levels in the 60 some years they have been in operation. I can personally testify to the weather changes during that time: although correlation does not necessarily mean causation, does Mr. Erbst have another explanation?

Dennis Ewoldt

Davenport

Letter: Rare Celestial Event

In case you missed it, on Aug. 1 the world experienced a spectacular full moon. It was the first of two full moons in August, the second occurring on Aug. 30, will be a Blue Moon. The Aug. 1 full moon was a supermoon known as the “Corn Moon” or “Sturgeon Moon,” among other names and shined brightly in the sky. A supermoon is nearer to earth in its orbit than others, thus appearing larger than usual.

According to space.com, a supermoon can appear more yellow or orange in a way similar to a sunset. Blue colors are filtered out by the earth’s atmosphere.

A pond fountain in the Prairie Heights division of Davenport, caught a spectacular diffusion of the moon’s rays. The pluming waters of the fountain acted as a prism separating those dominant yellow and orange rays and displaying them brightly on the opposite side of the fountain. Pond-side resident, Jim Arkfeld, who lives on the western side of the fountain display caught the fantastic image with his camera. The fountain had strictly white lighting with no colors, therefore the yellow and orange colors were from the moon’s spectacular display.

Arkfeld happened to be in the right place at the right time to catch this one in a million image. As the moon rose and the angle changed, the striking effect vanished.

Jim Arkfeld

Davenport

Exactly how do guns save lives?

Um, Mr. (John) Dixel, wouldn’t news organizations, social media and even word of mouth be broadcasting videos, how-to instructions and stories of using a gun to deflect bullets?

Does just owning a gun prevent another gun from firing or is it necessary to hold a gun in your hand and actively knock a bullet from its trajectory? That’s how guns save lives, right? You’re not thinking that shooting someone who fires a gun is saving lives, do you?

Please find a reputable investigative organization to present descriptions and statistics explaining what you mean. I’m sure the CDC, FBI, etc. would have the information.

Mary Czolgosz

Davenport