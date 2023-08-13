Letters to the editor have long been a popular part of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus opinion pages because they tap into what readers are thinking.
A letter to the editor is an opportunity for readers to weigh in on an issue. However, they're not designed for readers to report new facts that haven’t been vetted through the editing process.
More and more, I’m receiving letters in which the writer states things as fact, but doesn’t offer verification either in the letter or to me as the editor. Universal facts (the sun rises in the east) obviously don’t need to be cited, but it seems we’re not agreeing on much beyond that, especially when it comes to politics. We like the facts that affirm our political beliefs and advance our perspective.
Deciding whether a submission from readers is suitable for publication is the editor’s job. This task, however, has become more time consuming because writers want to advance facts they’ve heard elsewhere, leaving me to try to verify whether the claim is true. I need for facts to be attributed by the letter writers or easily verified by me. In some cases, the facts just weren't there.
In a letter published recently, a statement lacked the context needed for readers to understand what’s being written about. So, I included an editor’s note.
The writer said: “The FBI knew the Biden family has created over 20 LLCs suspected as money laundering companies.” He didn’t include that the information was from IRS whistleblowers, so I included that in a note. It’s an allegation and should be presented as such. If the writer says, "an IRS agent said the FBI knew the Biden family has created over 20 LLCs suspected as money laundering companies,” then an editor’s note is not needed. But to make that statement without context or attribution is misleading.
A reader emailed me her concern wondering why there was a note added for this letter and nothing added to a letter about a letter praising President Joe Biden.
It’s a fair question with a simple answer. The writer of the Biden letter stated his opinion about Biden. He does say Biden’s record of achievements is the greatest of any president since FDR. While many people would find that an exaggeration, the achievements of a president are mostly subjective. Where Biden ranks among other presidents in achievements isn’t a fact. It can be based on facts, but it is not one.
In general, I’m looking for letter writers to present their opinions, rather than a new set of facts that haven't been substantiated. The facts I trust the most are the ones supplied by journalists, especially the ones I work with here in Davenport.
So, keep those letters coming and make your case using your opinion.
Tom Martin is executive editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.
