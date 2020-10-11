Endorsement: Biden for president

What we have seen is a politician who seeks to help the middle class, and who has been a bridge between the parties to try to make things work in Washington, D.C.

We could use that kind of leader now, because there's a lot that is not working. Witness the stalemate that set in between Congress and the White House on a much-needed economic relief package for the millions of Americans who are jobless and without hope.

Joe Biden is just the kind of leader who would strike a deal that works.

In some ways, this is not the same old Joe.

Biden seems to have learned from his past mistakes, and he offers new ideas for these unique times. His pandemic plan promises to fix the flaws the administration has refused to recognize. He pledges to put public health experts, not politicians, at the forefront; he's got a plan to bolster testing and tracing; mostly, he would treat this pandemic like the national priority it is, rather than farming out the job to the 50 states.

On health care, Biden wants to build on the Affordable Care Act, offering a public option that will force down prices. He wants to lower the Medicare eligibility age to 60. Just imagine the plus that would be for older Quad-Citians who have been tossed out of the workforce and can't find jobs, but surely need health care.