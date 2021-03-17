Endorsement: East Moline City Council

Today, we offer the last of our endorsements ahead of the April 6 municipal elections in Illinois.

Four aldermen in East Moline go before the voters, but there are only two wards, the 5th and 7th, where there is competition.

We were unable to reach the candidates in the 5th Ward, so we will not offer our opinion on that race. However, we did conduct interviews with the two candidates who are seeking to represent East Moline's 7th Ward, J.R. Rico, who is the incumbent alderman, and Gary Westbrook, a former 7th Ward alderman who was on the city council from 2005 through 2017. He left after an unsuccessful run for mayor.

In this race, we are endorsing Westbrook. We like the experience that he brings to the task, along with his level-headed outlook. He demonstrated to us that he understands the fiscal challenges the city faces and that he takes a balanced approach to the job when it comes to levying property taxes and spending those dollars.

In our discussion with Rico, he impressed us as someone who brought a lot of enthusiasm to the job and clearly wants to help his community, including with flooding problems. We like his activism and his determination to speak for not just those who vote but for those who don't.

This was a close call for us. Still, our preference is for Westbrook.

