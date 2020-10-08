Endorsement: Illinois' 17th congressional district

Since being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., has quickly climbed the ladder.
In 2018, she was elected to run the party's political arm in the House, the DCCC. That's meant a more prominent national profile; Bustos can be seen regularly on the cable networks.
But don't let anybody tell you that she has gone Washington, D.C.
Cheri Bustos still works hard for her constituents. For farmers wanting new markets. For kids in Galesburg endangered by lead in their water. For the Rock Island Arsenal. For a continued federal commitment to the long-delayed passenger rail link between Chicago and the Quad-Cities.
No matter the issue, Bustos is laboring every day to help the 17th Congressional District, which she travels relentlessly.
This year, she faces a challenge from Esther Joy King, a Republican lawyer from East Moline who also is in the Army Reserves.
King is a relative newcomer to this district, but we admire her military service. We also appreciate that she has worked to get to know this district and its needs.
Unfortunately, she is trying to make the case that Bustos has lost touch. We respect her point of view; we just don't agree with it. The facts just don't back it up. That's why we endorse Cheri Bustos in the race for the 17th Congressional District.
We're not only impressed with Bustos' work ethic, but that she continues to maintain a moderate, common-sense approach in a party that is facing pressure to take more radical steps. You don't see Bustos all-in for Medicare for All. She also seeks to steer clear of the culture battles that make this country harder to govern.
We are disappointed that, when we spoke with her, Bustos was somewhat evasive when confronted with certain issues. For example, she told us she supports an "ambitious" plan to deal with climate change. But we got little idea, despite our probing, what that might mean.
To some extent, we understand that politicians try to lower their risk profile. She's certainly not alone doing that. But we believe Bustos can take more chances.
That said, we offer our full support to the Moline Democrat.
A former journalist, hospital executive and city council member, Bustos knows this district and works hard to make it better. We urge voters to elect her to a fifth term.
