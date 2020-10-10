 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Endorsement: Illinois Supreme Court
0 comments
topical

Endorsement: Illinois Supreme Court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In Illinois' system of government, Supreme Court justices face a retention vote every 10 years.

This year, it's Justice Tom Kilbride's turn, and we're seeing a repeat of 2010. Special interests are urging voters to reject him, and they're spending a lot of money to do it.

To be retained, Kilbride must get 60% of the vote.

We believe the people should vote "yes" and retain Justice Tom Kilbride.

Since first taking a seat on the bench nearly 20 years ago, he has taken part in more than 1,800 decisions. His critics, funded in part by some who refuse to disclose their identities, have seized on a handful of decisions to target him. In the cases we examined, these critics misconstrue or mislead on the issues at hand. Typically, they've turned on the finer points of the law and the state Constitution, but that doesn't fit into today's bumper sticker campaigns, so this has turned into an argument about politics.

That's a shame. To turn a Supreme Court justice out of office should mean meeting a pretty high bar, not just disagreeing with a few decisions. We think most voters agree.

Frankly, we cringe at the idea that a retention election can boil down to a few decisions. Is there a better way to politicize our courts?

Here are the facts: Kilbride is one of seven justices on the court. The opinions he is being most criticized for are ones in which he was in the majority, or that were unanimous. He has won bipartisan support from judges, law enforcement and others who are acquainted with his work and with how the courts work. The Illinois Bar Association has recommended his retention and gives him high marks on a range of categories.

Kilbride also has brought credit on the court by making it more transparent and accessible, including being a champion for putting cameras in the courtroom.

Voters should put politics aside and vote to retain Justice Tom Kilbride on the Supreme Court. He, and we, deserve it.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorials

Editorial: Scott County Sheriff

  • Updated

The choice for Scott County Sheriff this year is a repeat of 2016. Republican Tim Lane, the incumbent sheriff, is facing off against Democrat …

Editorials

Endorsements: Iowa Legislature

  • Updated

In political parlance, the Iowa Quad-Cities is seen as a swing area. We aren't deep red or blue. On the national level, this area has tended t…

Editorials

Editorial: Coming next

  • Updated

This is the second day of a week-long series of endorsements in political races in the Quad-Cities. Coming next will be endorsements in Illino…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News