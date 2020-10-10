Endorsement: Illinois Supreme Court

In Illinois' system of government, Supreme Court justices face a retention vote every 10 years.

This year, it's Justice Tom Kilbride's turn, and we're seeing a repeat of 2010. Special interests are urging voters to reject him, and they're spending a lot of money to do it.

To be retained, Kilbride must get 60% of the vote.

We believe the people should vote "yes" and retain Justice Tom Kilbride.

Since first taking a seat on the bench nearly 20 years ago, he has taken part in more than 1,800 decisions. His critics, funded in part by some who refuse to disclose their identities, have seized on a handful of decisions to target him. In the cases we examined, these critics misconstrue or mislead on the issues at hand. Typically, they've turned on the finer points of the law and the state Constitution, but that doesn't fit into today's bumper sticker campaigns, so this has turned into an argument about politics.

That's a shame. To turn a Supreme Court justice out of office should mean meeting a pretty high bar, not just disagreeing with a few decisions. We think most voters agree.

Frankly, we cringe at the idea that a retention election can boil down to a few decisions. Is there a better way to politicize our courts?