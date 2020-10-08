Endorsement: Iowa's 2nd congressional district

Quad-Citians have known Rita Hart for several years. A former teacher from Wheatland in Clinton County, she won a state Senate seat in 2012.

She did it with a centrist approach that was sensitive to differing opinions, that put a premium on listening.

She hasn't changed. Hart, a Democrat, is running in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, hoping to succeed Rep. Dave Loebsack, a fellow Democrat, who is retiring. She is running against Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a state senator from Ottumwa. Miller-Meeks, an ophthalmologist and military veteran, also is a former director of the state department of public health. This is her fourth run for Congress.

We've had the chance to talk with both candidates and examine their records. We believe Hart is the best choice for the job.