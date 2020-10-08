Endorsement: Iowa's 2nd congressional district

Quad-Citians have known Rita Hart for several years. A former teacher from Wheatland in Clinton County, she won a state Senate seat in 2012.
She did it with a centrist approach that was sensitive to differing opinions, that put a premium on listening.
She hasn't changed. Hart, a Democrat, is running in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, hoping to succeed Rep. Dave Loebsack, a fellow Democrat, who is retiring. She is running against Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a state senator from Ottumwa. Miller-Meeks, an ophthalmologist and military veteran, also is a former director of the state department of public health. This is her fourth run for Congress.
We've had the chance to talk with both candidates and examine their records. We believe Hart is the best choice for the job.
Hart is a pragmatist with a solutions-oriented approach. Health care is a big issue with her. Yet, she steers clear of a single payer health care system as an alternative to the Affordable Care Act, aspects of which she notes are quite popular, arguing, "it only makes sense to improve it rather than to throw it out and start over..." At the same time, while in the state Legislature, Hart crossed party lines to vote for a Republican bill aimed at providing relief for higher health care premiums. (A vote for which she is now being cynically criticized by the GOP).
The point is, Hart seeks to help people, and she is willing to consider varying approaches to do it. The federal government could use more of that kind of thinking.
Hart is a Democrat, with the values to match. But she also is open to a wide range of solutions to deal with problems like the pandemic, gun violence, the fiscal challenges facing the country's social safety net and climate change. On the latter, she isn't as aggressive as some progressives would probably like. Instead of jumping at putting a price on carbon, she talks about the potential of carbon sequestration on the farm.
To us, all this adds up to a person who is pragmatic and will seek to represent everybody in the district.
We believe Miller-Meeks also has some of these more moderate tendencies. She won a primary against Bobby Schilling, who questioned her conservative bona fides.
Still, in the end, we believe the best choice for voters in this district, for the Quad-Cities, is Rita Hart. She has our endorsement.
