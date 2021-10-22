Endorsement: Matson for mayor

Two years ago, we endorsed Matson’s opponent, Rita Rawson. We don’t regret that decision. But since then, we have seen Matson grow into the job of mayor. We haven’t always agreed with him, such as his decision to keep private the deliberations of the crime task force. Still, we are convinced he has a firm grasp of the most vital issues, and that he has a plan for moving forward.

We also see in him a greater recognition of the need for the Quad-Cities to work as a region, something this board has persistently urged of local governments on both sides of the river.

In particular, we prefer Matson’s approach to dealing with flooding. For too long this has been a persistent thorn in the side of homeowners and businesses, up and down the river. We believe the proposal provided by H.R. Green is a good starting point toward resolving these issues – and Matson speaks strategically about how to move forward. This is no short-term solution, and we expect it will require significant local investment. Matson seems to be most plugged in to how to move ahead with this plan.