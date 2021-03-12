Endorsement: Rayapati for Moline mayor

Rayapati has offered a competing vision for how she would run the office of mayor. She offers an approach that centers on team-building, inclusiveness and collaboration.

These aren’t just campaign buzzwords. We believe she can put them into action.

We have been impressed with the way the Moline-Coal Valley School District has navigated the difficulties brought on by the Covid pandemic, involving parents and other stakeholders in dealing with these unprecedented times, when districts have had to walk a fine line between operating in a safe environment, but also providing an education to students.

We realize this is a team effort, with educators and administrative staffers deserving a great deal of credit. But the board, and Rayapati, certainly deserves their share of the credit, too.

We would say the same about the district’s ability to keep its own property tax levy in check. School districts in Illinois make up a big share of the property tax bill sent to homeowners and businesses, so it is vitally important that board members not only oversee the education of children, but they also must be good financial stewards.

Rayapati brings a varied background to this task. She has degrees in nursing and music and works as a professor of music at Augustana College.