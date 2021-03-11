Endorsement: Thoms for Rock Island mayor

Four years ago, Mike Thoms won a convincing victory over three rivals to become Rock Island mayor. With more than 50% of the vote, it was a ringing endorsement for Thoms’ campaign emphasizing the need to improve the tax base and create jobs.
Four years later, the city’s economy is still a work in progress. The pandemic has damaged Rock Island, like it has most places, but we see rays of hope. Successes with companies like McLaughlin Body and Agrisolutions have brought new jobs to the city. And while there still is much to be done – the old Watchtower site still remains a big challenge and the downtown has seen better days – we believe the city with Thoms as mayor is beginning to make progress.
For this and other reasons, we are offering our endorsement today to Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms; we hope voters elect him to another four years.
Thoms is running against Thurgood Brooks, who brings an energetic activism to the race. Brooks clearly has the city’s best interests at heart and impressed us with a bevy of ideas aimed at making city government more inclusive and transparent. Among his ideas is the creation of a community relations committee to improve police interaction with the people.
There already is a board of police and fire commissioners that has certain oversight powers, but it only has a few members. The city needs a wider perspective, and creation of a more broadly representative group to provide input would be a good step forward.
That said, we believe it is Thoms who has the broader base of experience and understanding of issues facing the city and city government. He understands the challenges when it comes to affordable housing, and while there still are problems remaining, the city has made improvements in this area, including steps to foster badly needed investments at Century Woods Apartments (formerly known as Arsenal Courts) and Heather Ridge Apartments.
Thoms also has worked to improve conditions downtown. The city’s move to partner with the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce to hire a new downtown manager brings real hope, and so does the partnership with the Development Association of Rock Island. We believe Thoms is a key figure in these partnerships, and they show that he understands the need for change in order to restore what in the past was a thriving area for entertainment and commerce.
Like most cities in Illinois, Rock Island city government faces steep financial challenges. Growing public safety pension costs are gobbling up big parts of the budget, and the key to greater fiscal health is finding pathways to increased revenues.
Mostly, that means encouraging new and expanded job-creating businesses that will mean greater revenues. We believe with his long experience in the business community, particularly at family-owned Thoms Proestler Co., the mayor brings a set of skills his opponent can’t match.
We also believe he has the right approach when it comes to a proposal by Illinois American Water Co. to privatize city water and wastewater services. Brooks says he is opposed to privatization. Thoms, too, says he does not believe it is a good idea, but he does support examining the issue in order to provide assurances the city has done its due diligence.
We suspect that may make some city employees nervous, and who could blame them? But we trust Thoms when he says, "I’m not, at this point, for selling for it." We, too, would have to be convinced, but we believe it is appropriate to study the issue.
We do have differences with Thoms. We are skeptical the recent move to trim closing times at bars will make an appreciable difference with crime downtown. We also want to see much more public discussion about the potential closing of the plaza in the district.
Still, we appreciate Thoms’ accessibility and his genuine nature. His love for Rock Island also shines through.
We hope that Brooks will stay involved in city politics. We could easily see him running for office again — and winning our support. He obviously cares about Rock Island, too, and he has a number of ideas we believe, if fully explored, could be beneficial to the city and City Hall.
On balance, though, we believe Thoms is the better choice for this position at this time. He has earned another term.