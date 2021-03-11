Endorsement: Thoms for Rock Island mayor

We also believe he has the right approach when it comes to a proposal by Illinois American Water Co. to privatize city water and wastewater services. Brooks says he is opposed to privatization. Thoms, too, says he does not believe it is a good idea, but he does support examining the issue in order to provide assurances the city has done its due diligence.

We suspect that may make some city employees nervous, and who could blame them? But we trust Thoms when he says, "I’m not, at this point, for selling for it." We, too, would have to be convinced, but we believe it is appropriate to study the issue.

We do have differences with Thoms. We are skeptical the recent move to trim closing times at bars will make an appreciable difference with crime downtown. We also want to see much more public discussion about the potential closing of the plaza in the district.

Still, we appreciate Thoms’ accessibility and his genuine nature. His love for Rock Island also shines through.

We hope that Brooks will stay involved in city politics. We could easily see him running for office again — and winning our support. He obviously cares about Rock Island, too, and he has a number of ideas we believe, if fully explored, could be beneficial to the city and City Hall.