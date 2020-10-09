 Skip to main content
Endorsement: U.S. Senate -- Illinois
Endorsement: U.S. Senate -- Illinois

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has long been a friend to the Quad-Cities.

With a key position on the Senate Appropriations Committee, he has helped to secure funding and work for the Rock Island Arsenal, an important driver of our local economy.

For years, he has fought to help northwest Illinois by pursuing federal purchase of the prison in Thomson, which has led to jobs in a community that needed them.

This year, the Democrat who was born in East St. Louis and makes his home in Springfield, faces the voters, asking for another six-year term.

It's not much of a reelection fight, however. Durbin is widely expected to win over his rivals, which include Republican Mark Curran, a former Lake County sheriff. Three other lesser-known candidates are on the ballot, too.

For us, the choice is easy. We believe voters should reelect Durbin and send him back to the U.S. Senate.

Durbin is a pragmatic lawmaker. He's never forgotten his roots, even as he has risen in the ranks. As the Democratic Whip, Durbin is the second most powerful Democrat in the Senate.

We have been especially impressed with Durbin's work to help Dreamers, those young people who were brought her from foreign lands but who legitimately call this country home.

The criminal justice reform bill that passed Congress in 2018 also bears his mark and represents a collaboration with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Durbin continues to represent his constituents well, and we believe voters should return him to the U.S. Senate.

