Endorsement: U.S. Senate -- Iowa

Quad-Citians would likely agree the most notable thing about the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield has been the relentless slew of negative advertising that has coursed through the state for weeks — at an obscene cost.

With control of the U.S. Senate at stake, outside interests are pouring money into the state, cluttering our airwaves and news feeds.

Still, if you put aside the landfill of political ads, there is a real contest, a clash of governing approaches between Ernst, a Republican seeking a second six-year term, and Greenfield, a Democrat.

Ernst has been an ardent backer of President Trump and a reliable foot soldier in Mitch McConnell's Republican-controlled Senate.

We see Greenfield in a different light. Yes, she is the favorite of Sen. Chuck Schumer. But when we talked with her — and as we've listened to her in debates — we see a center-left approach and real potential.

We see a small business owner who steers clear of the more radical positions taken by some in her party, but who pledges to deal effectively with the kitchen table concerns that Iowans have.

She wants to protect the health care coverage people got through the Affordable Care Act but build on it to lower premiums.