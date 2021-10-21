Endorsements: Choosing our leaders

This year’s city council races in the metro Quad-Cities aren’t quite as vigorous as the contests for school board.
In fact, they aren’t even as competitive as we’ve seen in past council races. Many of the ward races in Davenport and Bettendorf offer no opposition, as incumbents were largely given a pass.
There is a race for mayor in Davenport, which we will weigh in on this week.
Perhaps this is a sign that people are satisfied with those council members who aren't being challenged.
Regardless, there are a handful of contested races and the Quad-City Times Editorial Board has had the chance to meet with nearly all the candidates who are running in those races in the two cities. And today we offer our recommendations on who we think most deserve to get elected to these position.
Davenport City Council
In the 2nd Ward, Alderman Maria Dickmann is seeking re-election against Ron Schwener. Seeking a fourth term, Dickmann argues she has fresh ideas, a good understanding of policy and works collaboratively with others on the council. A former school board member, she spoke with us about trying to tackle juvenile crime and pushing for more preventive services. Dickmann, though, looks more to the county to provide these services than the city.
Schwener, a building superintendent, says the police department needs more officers, and he has criticized some of the city’s investments downtown.
We appreciate Schwener’s willingness to run for office, and we think Dickmann has been needlessly demeaning toward him with some of her online remarks. Still, we believe she has a broader outlook on what the job entails. We endorse Maria Dickmann.
In the 5th Ward, Alderman Matt Dohrmann is seeking a second term. He is running against challenger Tim Kelly.
Our endorsement goes to Dohrmann. Two years ago, we said the council needed a younger perspective like his – and Dohrmann has provided that outlook, along with an effective voice. He has worked hard in dealing with neighborhood problems, like cars speeding through neighborhoods in his ward, and we also think he’s on the right track when it comes to some of the bigger picture issues, such as making strategic investments to control flooding and rejuvenate the NorthPark Mall area.
As an auditor with a degree in accounting, he also brings a certain amount of financial acumen that is helpful.
We wish we had gotten the chance to meet with Kelly, but our attempts to set up an interview were not successful.
In the 7th Ward, two candidates are vying to succeed Alderman Joseph Miller, who was appointed to succeed Patrick Peacock, who resigned in April. Miller is not seeking election to the post.
Competing for the job are Alexandra Dermody, a volunteer organizer who also is a part-time student at Scott Community College, and Derek Cornette, a retired health physicist who had worked at the Rock Island Arsenal.
We believe voters should elect Dermody in this race. Dermody has said that she would push for greater civil rights and racial equity, as well as more affordable housing and investments in initiatives like the DREAM program. She also is critical of how the city has spent some of its Covid relief money, particularly the $6 million earmarked for the Main Street Landing project.
Cornette spoke to us about hiring more police officers and expressed skepticism about city efforts to fund "violence interrupters," or people in the community who would aid police to try to head off problems. He also was critical of the city’s plan to spend Covid money on the Main Street Landing project.
We believe Dermody is the better choice in this race. When she ran two years ago, we did not endorse her but liked a lot of what we heard.
We like her even more this year. We think Dermody has good instincts, works hard to gather input, including from people who aren’t usually heard, and has a broader outlook on what the job requires. We believe she would be a valuable addition to the city council. Voters should elect her Nov. 2.
Bettendorf City Council
There is only one race that is contested this year in Bettendorf, the contest for the at-large alderman post.
Incumbent Lisa Brown is running for another term, which she says would be her last. She is being challenged by Jean Dickson, who currently is a member of the Pleasant Valley School Board.
This was a tough choice for us. Both candidates focused on the right issues, such as helping the city deal with population growth by planning for future public safety and infrastructure services; the challenges the city faces with its community center and recreation facilities.
We liked Dickson’s background as an attorney and her willingness to put in the work to prepare for this campaign. She also is on the city's Civil Service Commission. But in the end, we chose to support Brown’s re-election.
A former dean of students at Scott Community College, Brown has broad-based experience given her previous service on the city council and the park board. She also strikes us as someone who takes the time to listen and gather input from the public.