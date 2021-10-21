Endorsements: Choosing our leaders

Schwener, a building superintendent, says the police department needs more officers, and he has criticized some of the city’s investments downtown.

We appreciate Schwener’s willingness to run for office, and we think Dickmann has been needlessly demeaning toward him with some of her online remarks. Still, we believe she has a broader outlook on what the job entails. We endorse Maria Dickmann.

In the 5th Ward, Alderman Matt Dohrmann is seeking a second term. He is running against challenger Tim Kelly.

Our endorsement goes to Dohrmann. Two years ago, we said the council needed a younger perspective like his – and Dohrmann has provided that outlook, along with an effective voice. He has worked hard in dealing with neighborhood problems, like cars speeding through neighborhoods in his ward, and we also think he’s on the right track when it comes to some of the bigger picture issues, such as making strategic investments to control flooding and rejuvenate the NorthPark Mall area.

As an auditor with a degree in accounting, he also brings a certain amount of financial acumen that is helpful.

We wish we had gotten the chance to meet with Kelly, but our attempts to set up an interview were not successful.