Endorsements: Iowa Legislature

It's not likely Thede will get her way on collective bargaining, but she is a fighter for many priorities that align with ours. And we don't believe that she is invisible to her constituents or in Des Moines. She is a hard worker who makes a difference.

We respect Vondran's dedication to this community. But we believe Thede represents her district well and deserves to continue doing so. We endorse Phyllis Thede.

House District 94

Rep. Gary Mohr, a Bettendorf Republican, has worked his way up in the Legislature. He‘s the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, which is quite an accomplishment for a two-term lawmaker. It's not just a coup for Mohr, but we also think it helps to have somebody from the Quad-Cities in such a position of leadership.

Mohr is facing Marie Gleason, a retired project manager at Deere & Co., who advocates for greater investments in education and for more local control.

We don’t always agree with Mohr’s votes. We believe the state can loosen its grip on the purse, but Mohr is a good representative for a district that is largely conservative. We find him willing to listen, and he is accessible.