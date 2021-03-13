Endorsements: Moline City Council

Today, we continue our endorsements leading up to the April 6 municipal elections in Illinois.

As we noted Friday in our mayoral endorsement, much of the debate among candidates for the Moline ward races is about turnover at City Hall, services and the city’s response to the Covid pandemic, along with fiscal management, development and taxes.

We have had a chance to interview all the candidates in these races, and below we offer our endorsements:

2nd Ward

In this race, David C. Parker Jr., the incumbent, is seeking re-election against Alvaro Macias. Parker, who is a Realtor, has been on the council since 2012. Macias works in business development for an area credit union.

This was a tough choice for us. We liked both of these candidates. Both expressed a genuine desire to serve, and they bring commonsense ideas to the table.

We don’t think voters could go wrong with either man.

Parker struck us as a good advocate for constituents who need help navigating the waters of city government, as well as possessing a clear understanding that improving the economy is vital to providing needed services.