Endorsements: Moline City Council

Today, we continue our endorsements leading up to the April 6 municipal elections in Illinois.
As we noted Friday in our mayoral endorsement, much of the debate among candidates for the Moline ward races is about turnover at City Hall, services and the city’s response to the Covid pandemic, along with fiscal management, development and taxes.
We have had a chance to interview all the candidates in these races, and below we offer our endorsements:
2nd Ward
In this race, David C. Parker Jr., the incumbent, is seeking re-election against Alvaro Macias. Parker, who is a Realtor, has been on the council since 2012. Macias works in business development for an area credit union.
This was a tough choice for us. We liked both of these candidates. Both expressed a genuine desire to serve, and they bring commonsense ideas to the table.
We don’t think voters could go wrong with either man.
Parker struck us as a good advocate for constituents who need help navigating the waters of city government, as well as possessing a clear understanding that improving the economy is vital to providing needed services.
Macias impressed us with his bent toward community development, having worked to create financial tools to help the immigrant population. More broadly, he talked about establishing a solid relationship with the business and development community to realize what he calls the "unrealized potential" of the riverfront.
Macias was closer to our view on the seriousness of the staff turnover at City Hall. We also believe his background in community development is valuable.
This is a close call, but we give the edge to Macias.
4th Ward
In this ward, Mattew Timion is squaring off against John Zelnio. Timion is senior director of engineering at a furniture startup; Zelnio owns a construction company, he also has served on the city council previously.
In this ward, both are vying to replace Alderman Dick Potter, who is not seeking re-election. Potter has endorsed Timion.
Zelnio brings a level of commonsense thinking, along with a familiarity with City Hall. But our choice in this race is Timion. He is young, energetic and seems well prepared for the task. He says he has been disturbed by decisions coming out of City Hall, and he was especially critical of the decision to close the library last year.
His support of the library seemed consistent with his overall view for the city to invest in amenities that will attract population, along with basics like sidewalk repair and snow removal.
He also has lived other places and is a working parent who would bring a fresh voice to the city council. We endorse Matthew Timion for the 4th Ward post.
6th Ward
Incumbent Alderman Kevin Schoonmaker is seeking another term, running against Pat O’Brien. Schoonmaker, a loan officer and executive at a bank, was first elected in 2009.
O’Brien is a member of the Rock Island County Board, a former Moline alderman and now works for the state treasurer.
Our choice in this race is Schoonmaker. Of all the candidates we interviewed for alderman, Schoonmaker seemed the most knowledgeable about finances and the city’s budget. That is a valuable commodity.
He, like other incumbents, has touted the city’s lowered tax rate. And it's clear fiscal management is important to him.
We likely see the staff turnover in a somewhat different light, but Schoonmaker demonstrated to us he understands there is an impact from the difficulties keeping management. Noting the turnover in city administrators, he said, "We have not served the city well by not having a permanent, long-term hire in that position."
We appreciated that answer.
As for O’Brien, he says he wants to encourage improvements to neighborhoods, including incentivizing improvement to housing stock.
On balance, we believe Schoonmaker is more thoughtful and informed; he is the better candidate and has our endorsement.
At Large
Alderman Sonia Berg, who was elected in 2017, is being challenged by James Patrick Schmidt. Berg is a Realtor; Schmidt works in advertising.
Berg touts the city’s lowered tax rate; and, to her credit, she also understands keeping property taxes in check is important when it comes to competing with Iowa.
We tend to see greater problems with the turnover at City Hall than Berg, who chalked up many of the departures to simply promotions or job changes. We believe there is more to it than that, and we were disappointed in her assessment.
Schmidt, on the other hand, offers a different perspective. He definitely is critical of the city’s management problems. He also believes services have suffered because of the city’s fiscal policies and prefers greater investment.
We like Schmidt in this race. We see him as an optimistic voice. We think he understands the need to build the tax base with support for small business. We also believe his background, as a former journalist, will make him an advocate for transparency. That would be our expectation, anyway. For these reasons, we endorse James Patrick Schmidt.