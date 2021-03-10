Endorsements: Our choices for Rock Island City Council

Beginning this week, the people of Illinois will make some important choices for their futures as they begin voting early in advance of the April 6 municipal elections.
It’s only been a few months since many of us went to the polls to vote for federal, state and county offices. But municipal elections hold a special place. These are the officials who oversee the basic government services that are often closest to us – police and fire services, the care of our streets and many other tasks.
We urge all eligible voters to go to the polls and make their voices heard in these important decisions.
Ultimately, we know this is your choice, but it is a tradition for this newspaper to offer our opinions about these offices. So over the next few days, having interviewed and watched all the candidates, we will offer our endorsements in the mayor and city council races in Rock Island, Moline and East Moline.
Today, we offer our endorsements in the competitive races for Rock Island aldermen. Seventh Ward Alderman David Geenen also is on the ballot, but he is running unopposed.
Here are our picks in the contested races:
1st Ward
In this race, Moses Robinson Jr. is running against Jason Hayes. Both work at the Rock Island Arsenal and are committed to the ward, which has some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. We believe the better choice in this race is Robinson.
A data technician and Marine Corps veteran, Robinson has a deep and varied background. He’s worked extensively with youth, as well as with a number of civic organizations. He is a member of the city’s park board and also has a background in finance.
Robinson was part of the effort last year to try to start a dialogue with the city to improve policing and identifies some of the challenges of the ward, like air quality and a lack of fresh food opportunities. He also wants the city’s police department to improve interaction with the ward.
Hayes identified abandoned housing and streets as major issues. He, too, sees the need to improve police interaction with the ward.
We found Robinson to be the stronger of the two candidates, and we believe he would be a solid voice for the ward. He has our endorsement.
3rd Ward
This race pits Judith Gilbert, a former city clerk, against Jeffrey Westerfield. In this race, the choice is clear: Gilbert is the better candidate. Not only is she acquainted with the workings of City Hall, but her background would make her a valuable addition to the council. She was previously the economic development director in Colona, a trustee on the Bishop Hill Village Board and is well educated, with master’s and bachelor’s degrees.
Just as importantly, she knows the issues, particularly when it comes to finances. She also demonstrated she understands the varying perspectives when it comes to challenges in the city’s downtown; and she is committed to openness and transparency.
Westerfield is the son of a former alderman, but we don’t believe he would be a good fit for this office. Gilbert challenged his eligibility for the office, raising questions about his residency. Westerfield used his parents’ 2nd Ward address in requesting an absentee ballot last year. He called it a mistake and provided the city’s electoral board a statement from a neighbor saying he lives in the ward.
But while the electoral board allowed him to stay on the ballot by a 2-1 decision, this episode troubled us. Even if it was a mistake, it’s the kind of error that suggests Westerfield is not as rooted in the 3rd Ward as we would like.
Gilbert is clearly the best choice in this race. She has our endorsement.
5th Ward
In this contest, incumbent Alderman Dylan Parker is running against Laurie Figley.
Our choice in this race is Parker. He is one of the best-informed, hardest-working aldermen we’ve seen on any area city council. A construction analyst with the Indiana-Illinois-Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting, Parker has worked to empower people in his ward and involve the public in decision-making. He has urged greater investment in the city and clearly understands the financial issues the city faces.
Parker also has worked to make things better for people who are traditionally underrepresented. He also can cite as an accomplishment his part in the city's energy performance agreement with Johnson Controls that will mean upgrades in infrastructure and efficiency.
Figley, who previously ran for the school board, says she is dedicated to the city and wants to see better infrastructure, more economic development and would be a team player.
We like to see people like Figley get involved. She clearly cares about the city, but in this race the choice is clear. Parker is the kind of person who is ideally suited to be on the city council. He puts in the hours and is deeply engaged in his community. He has our endorsement for reelection.