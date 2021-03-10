Endorsements: Our choices for Rock Island City Council

A data technician and Marine Corps veteran, Robinson has a deep and varied background. He’s worked extensively with youth, as well as with a number of civic organizations. He is a member of the city’s park board and also has a background in finance.

Robinson was part of the effort last year to try to start a dialogue with the city to improve policing and identifies some of the challenges of the ward, like air quality and a lack of fresh food opportunities. He also wants the city’s police department to improve interaction with the ward.

Hayes identified abandoned housing and streets as major issues. He, too, sees the need to improve police interaction with the ward.

We found Robinson to be the stronger of the two candidates, and we believe he would be a solid voice for the ward. He has our endorsement.

3rd Ward

This race pits Judith Gilbert, a former city clerk, against Jeffrey Westerfield. In this race, the choice is clear: Gilbert is the better candidate. Not only is she acquainted with the workings of City Hall, but her background would make her a valuable addition to the council. She was previously the economic development director in Colona, a trustee on the Bishop Hill Village Board and is well educated, with master’s and bachelor’s degrees.