Mistakes happen. We get that. But a couple of items this week in the news regarding the men and women who have served this country in uniform are troubling.
Earlier this week, NBC News reported a computer problem at the federal Department of Veterans Affairs has resulted in GI Bill housing and education benefits being delayed for months, or in some cases not delivered at all.
As a result, the television network reported, some vets have faced debt or even homelessness.
“I can’t afford rent. I can’t afford groceries. It’s a lot of emotional strain and aggravation,” Daniel Gorman, an Iraq War veteran, told the Washington Post this week. Gorman is a former sailor now in the National Guard in New York. He’s finishing a graduate degree in social work, but the Post story quotes him as saying he may not graduate on time because of the snafu.
The reports of these delays have sparked a congressional hearing.
Closer to home, our Barb Ickes reported Thursday that nearly every member of the 248th Aviation Support Battalion of the Iowa National Guard, about 400 soldiers, who just returned from a deployment to Kuwait and Afghanistan, were overpaid by the federal government. And, Ickes reports, “the government intends to get its money back.”
The battalion returned to a homecoming ceremony earlier this month in Davenport. They were given the bad news the day after.
Iowa National Guard Lt. Col. Michael Wunn explained the problem appears to stem from an issue at the battalion’s demobilization station, Fort Hood, Texas. The soldiers continued to get active duty pay even though their status had changed.
The debt ranges from $2 to $4,500 and the government is setting up repayment options. But this is causing some hardship among some members of the battalion, which the Guard acknowledged.
Again, we understand mistakes are made. But given the sacrifices these soldiers and their families have made over the past year, it should go without saying that this isn’t something they should have had to worry about upon their return.
Every day, we see expressions of gratitude to the military. They have become a regular part of our lives in the more than 17 years in which this country has, more or less, been on a war footing following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. But we have always believed there is, in addition to our thanks for their service, a more fundamental way to show our gratitude to the troops: We should, as a nation through our government, live up to the pay and benefits we have promised these men and women. And we should make sure they are reliably and accurately delivered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.