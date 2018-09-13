Amid the political discord of our day, there is legislation of extreme importance to the Quad-Cities area and our country making its way through Washington. Every five years, the farm bill comes up for renewal. The farm bill is critical to family farms, agriculture, and the associated industries, all very important to our community. Each base their business decisions on the direction the farm bill sets for the next half decade.
What is not as widely known is how many Federal Nutrition Programs are also in the farm bill. School lunches and breakfasts, after-school feeding, summer feeding, WIC, The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are all part of the farm bill.
Historically, the farm bill has enjoyed bipartisan cooperation between the two parties, providing agricultural support to rural America and nutrition assistance everywhere, but concentrated in more urban areas. But this has not been the case this time around. The Senate handled their bill in this fashion, passing it 86-11 with broad support from both parties. But the House barely passed their bill, 213-211, with all votes coming from one side, none from the other. These drastically different approaches resulted in drastically different bills.
The largest concern in the House bill is what they propose to do to SNAP, formerly called Food Stamps. SNAP is known as Food Assistance in Iowa and the Link Card in Illinois. What the House bill would do is unless you are over 59 or have children younger than six, if you are not working within one month of needing food, that assistance will be taken away.
If it were only that simple. Just pass a law saying people must work, and magically it will happen, regardless of education, training, childcare, or transportation barriers. It usually takes more than one month to find a job.
I know the stereotypes of people in need. But in my work with River Bend Foodbank, I have met thousands of people who do not have enough food, and I could count on one hand the ones who did not want to be working.
Here’s the thing: there are already work requirements in SNAP, for people under 50 without children under 18. But the House bill would extend those requirements to seniors up to age 59 and to those with children between 6-18, shortening the deadline from three months, a reasonable length of time to find a job. Most of the burden of this bill would fall upon the most vulnerable people in our society, seniors and parents with young children.
I support making improvements to SNAP. There are currently pilots that were established by the last farm bill experimenting with ways to make the system better. But rather than waiting for the results of those studies, the House would indiscriminately slash SNAP across the board without regard to these innovations.
What happens next is a conference to work out the differences between the two bills. Our community is uniquely positioned to make an impact, because Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, are on the Conference Committee. One from the Senate, one from the House. One Republican, one Democrat. One from Iowa, one Illinois.
Our representatives could get together and set an example for our nation of how to get back to governing in a spirit of collaboration. Both have expressed support for the Senate version of the bill. The farm bill is so important to hungry seniors and families with children, getting a bill passed is essential for farmers and businesses, and our community has the opportunity to lead the way.
