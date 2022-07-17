In other words

Food donations

People in our community are having trouble finding food amid record inflation that’s sent food prices soaring. Worse, that same inflation means people can’t afford to donate food like they used.

That’s left pantry shelves bare as managers scour for food sources.

Food prices in June were 12% higher than the same time last year.

It’s a problem at River Bend Food Bank, a larger food pantry, and many smaller charity food programs across the region.

Here’s the call to action: Donate. Even if it’s something small, needy folks in our community are counting on the help of more fortunate Quad-Citians. Take a look in your pantry today.

Air industry apprenticeship

Elliott Aviation and the Davenport Central High School have teamed up to offer a first-of-its-kind apprenticeship that allows juniors in high school to enroll in an airplane mechanic apprenticeship.

The program is to give students a leg up on their education while molding the next generation of the airline industry workforce. It comes at a time when airlines are reporting pilot and mechanic shortages.

The average pay for an aircraft mechanic in Iowa is nearly $27 per hour.

The demand for mechanics is high, too. The industry is expected to see the need grow by 10-12% over the next decade. But, there's already a shortage of 12-15,000 mechanics. Thirty percent of all licensed mechanics are older than 65.

While an immediate problem for the industry, the shortage means skilled mechanics are in the pipeline and likely to find employment.

Hats off for a local company and a local school partnering to solve a problem.

Railroad deal

The number of trains set to pass through the Iowa Quad-Cities will soon triple. It’s become almost inevitable with the pending merger of two mega railroad companies.

Canadian Pacific is negotiating with cities along the route to help mitigate the noise and extra traffic such an increase would entail.

Last week, we learned the railroad and the City of Bettendorf had reached a $3 million agreement to improve some crossings and make other changes to the line. Those changes, officials have said, would mean trains wouldn’t have to blow their horns through town, among other outcomes.

The City of Davenport is also in negotiations with the railroad, but its deal is likely to be more complicated – and costly. The railroad tracks are a boundary between downtown and the riverfront, where the city plans to spend tens of millions on improving parks and other amenities along the water. City officials worry their plans will be muddied by such a dramatic increase in train traffic.

A deal is expected soon.

RICO financials

Hallelujah!

Rock Island County says it’s in the best financial shape since the Great Depression, a remarkable feat for a county board that’s bumbled its finances for decades.

County Auditor April Palmer said additional revenues like cannabis sales tax and internet sales tax have helped make a difference.

Her figures don’t include the fund balances from the $27.5 million the county received in American Rescue Plan Act funds, meaning the county didn’t rely on creative bookkeeping achieve its current stability.

County expenses in 2021 were $24 million. After paying all expenses through this June, the county still had $21.7 million in cash on hand.

Board Chairman Richard Brunk said the surplus will allow the county to begin focusing on infrastructure improvements that haven’t been a priority for years. It’s been a long time coming.