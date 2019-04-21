Two weeks ago, Sandy Schmitz, the person the state of Iowa appointed to oversee changes to Davenport’s special education program, put it bluntly to the school board.
"It’s really time for us to move forward," she said. "You’ve had a year to digest this."
Schmitz was talking about disproportionality in the Davenport School District – how minority students, especially black children, are disciplined more often than other students. Minority kids also have lower academic performance.
Schmitz is right. It was a year ago that the state of Iowa released a report pointing to startling violations in the district’s special education program, including the lack of equitable treatment of black students.
Unfortunately, according to a presentation two weeks ago by district staff and Schmitz, there has been little change in the frequency in which black students are disciplined relative to white students.
In 2017-18, 21 percent of the black students in the district had been suspended at least once, compared with 7 percent of white students. In the 2018-19 data that had collected thus far, the figures were 15 percent and 5 percent.
In other words, black students are still three times as likely to be suspended as white students.
Davenport and state officials have reported the district is making steady progress on correcting the flaws that put its special education program into "systemic non-compliance" with federal law, which it had a year to complete.
Schmitz told us, however, that progress on the disproportionality issue has been slow. She said there was a need to define data and explain the problem. The district also saw an abrupt change in leadership.
We can understand how families in the district would be disappointed at the lack of progress. Schmitz says she’s disappointed, too. Yet, she assures us "there is a renewed commitment around this work."
"We are starting to really dig in now, putting pen to paper and developing some very specific strategies about how to move forward," she said.
At the school board, she clearly was pushing the district to get moving, too.
The district has set goals of reducing the disciplinary referrals of minority students along with improvement in academic performance. It wants to increase early childhood enrollment and ensure that every determination of eligibility for special education is made on an individualized basis.
Trying to accomplish these goals will be difficult. It is made no easier by recalcitrance on the school board.
We were dismayed at Board President Ralph Johanson’s comments at the last board meeting. There, Johanson complained about how the state board of education treated the district at a meeting last November. He suggested he felt cowed when asking questions. And he showed little understanding of the equity issue the district is dealing with.
"I’ve been thinking, about the best solution may be for me to just not participate because I must be so ignorant and so naïve when I look at all of this stuff, I still do not understand," he said.
Our view is it is time to let old grievances go. We understand there are people who believe the state has been unfair to the Davenport district. However, the need to move forward to fix these problems is evident. And it does no good to litigate old wounds inflicted at a meeting that occurred five months ago.
We also think it's up to all board members to educate themselves on these issues. Nobody expects board members to become experts, as Johanson seemed to worry about, but they are our elected leaders and they set a tone for district employees.
We were encouraged at some of the questions other board members were asking. We, too, want to know how quickly the goals that have been set are expected to be accomplished and how district staff will monitor and, if necessary, adapt to individual school performance.
We’ve heard a lot of discussion about "root causes" to this problem. But it seems to us, no matter the "root causes," there are experts with proven practices that have helped other districts close these gaps. We see no reason that can't happen here.
We expect the district will rely a lot on this expertise, and we are hopeful the district and its students succeed.
Whatever the case, Schmitz is right. It is time to act.
