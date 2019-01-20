The government shutdown is now in its fifth week, and despite President Trump’s sudden offer on Saturday, it’s anybody’s guess when this stalemate will end.
Hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been idled or are working without pay. Meanwhile, government functions, like providing food assistance and airport security and many others, have been upended.
Worst of all, confidence in the ability of the U.S. government to function is severely damaged. And at what cost? It hardly seems measurable.
We do not assign blame equally in this fiasco. Republicans and Democrats in Congress worked out a short-term budget deal, with the White House signaling its approval, only to have the president blow it up at the last minute.
Since then, things have only gotten worse. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stubbornly refused to move any legislation the president won’t sign, walking away from the bargaining table and leaving things to Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to work out.
It hasn’t worked out well. Pelosi has called the wall "immoral," which makes it harder to find a way to a deal. And at the end of last week, the stalemate turned into a bitter personal spat between Trump and Pelosi.
On Saturday, the president sought to bypass Democratic leaders and pitched his own plan for a compromise. He proposed temporary protection for immigrants brought here as children, the ones known as Dreamers, as well as for thousands of central Americans in the Temporary Protected Status program.
The president also called for money for a wall, which he sought to describe in softer terms. There also were other elements, but these were the main points.
Democrats, who don’t trust Trump, rejected the proposal. They don’t like that only temporary protection is being offered, and they said they already have rejected similar ideas from the White House. They also note it is Trump who is trying to remove protections for the Dreamers and the people in the TPS program in the first place.
We don’t know if this is just another public relations move by the White House or not. But a deal requires trust. And the president clearly was trying to bypass Democratic leaders on Saturday. That doesn't build trust. He also said McConnell would be offering his proposal in the Senate this week.
Frankly, our hope is that congressional leaders will put their heads together and, themselves, come up with a proposal to end this shutdown.
Maybe there are seeds of a compromise in the White House plan. The idea of trading money for stiffer border security in exchange for real protection for Dreamers and those in the TPS program has been floated by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as well as by others. But there has to be trust to come to an agreement. And we believe, at this point, that must be forged in Congress.
We also think the Republicans who represent us in the Senate could be of great assistance in this effort.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, with his years of experience at hammering out such compromises has the experience to help move the ball on this.
Sen. Joni Ernst, meanwhile, should have the incentive to be more aggressive in finding a solution that is acceptable to all. She is up for re-election next year, and while her base backs the president on this, a broad swath of Iowans do not. Helping to find a compromise, we think, would be a political plus for her.
There needs to be a resolution to this stalemate. It's gone on too long.
We know compromises aren’t easy. It means everybody has to swallow a bitter pill. That’s not easy in a winner-take-all political culture, which in this instance has stymied the greatest nation on earth over a wall, a barrier, a fence, steel slats ... whatever you want to call it.
We believe the way out of this lies with congressional Republicans forging with their Democratic counterparts a reasonable compromise that, together, they take to the White House.
