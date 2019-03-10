Where a child goes to school is vitally important to parents.
It often determines in what city, even what neighborhood, they decide to live.
So, it's understandable that a parent might be angry when told, without their knowledge or consent, that their child will be relocated — even if it's for a short period.
Such is the case with the parents of students at Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools in Bettendorf.
The seven-member school board voted last month to sign a lease that will send 200 students — second-through-fifth-graders from the merging elementary schools — to a Ross College facility on Kimberly Road. The move will commence in August and is expected to last for four months while the construction of the new Mark Twain school is finished.
As board members were voting last month, parents begged for a voice in the decision and asked that the vote be stopped.
However, as the Times' Megan Valley reported last week, audio recordings from a trio of closed sessions show that board members, expecting a backlash, did not take steps to involve parents in the decision. In fact, they seemed in some cases to look for ways to hide what they were doing from the public.
Board members have told the public, and us, they worried premature disclosure would affect lease negotiations. There was even some concern a rival might swoop in and grab the property being eyed for the temporary school.
We understand this. However, while board members voiced these concerns behind closed doors, there also was troubling discussion about ways to delay disclosure so as not to affect the Dec. 11 general obligation bond referendum.
At the time, the board was asking Bettendorf voters to approve up to $30 million in debt for capital projects. Board member Stacey Struck, at an October meeting, made clear she didn't want public disclosure of the matter until after the referendum had been voted upon. And, she noted, she wasn’t kidding.
Even without disclosing the plans to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on the lease, the bond referendum lost in a landslide.
Funny thing is, at that same October meeting, some board members, including Struck, talked about making elements of the discussion public.
If only they had done so.
It seems to us that when it became apparent students would have to be moved to accommodate construction of the new elementary school, families should have been brought in and given a look at the potential options.
We've been told there not only was concern about lease negotiations, but that the board had a handle on the pros and cons.
We respect that board members must look out for the interests of the entire district, and we don't expect every board decision to be put to a vote of the public. But, again, where a child is sent to school is a vital parental concern.
We don't believe it would have been that hard to talk to parents about the potential options, their pros and cons, and still had preliminary negotiations on a lease. The board still would have been charged with making the decision — and whatever it was would likely have upset some people. But it is often the process that a public body follows that gives people confidence that they are being heard, even if the ultimate choice produces grumbles.
In the end, though, it was perhaps the cavalier attitude that some board members exhibited while discussing this matter in the closed session on Oct. 15 that rankled some parents the most when the audio was eventually revealed.
Being a school board member is often a thankless task. But board members ask for these positions. It also appears that Superintendent Mike Raso is in a difficult position, given that the board decided last week not to automatically renew his contract. But we believe board members, elected by the public, and administrators who also are accountable, ought to consider transparency and accountability among their top concerns. It seems, in this case, they did not do that.
