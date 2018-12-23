For too long, Congress has punted on its responsibility to be this country’s arbiter of when we go to war – and when we come home.
That flaw was apparent last week, when President Trump stunned our allies and U.S. military leaders by announcing the withdrawal of troops from Syria, a decision that prompted Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to announce his resignation in protest.
That was followed fairly quickly by reports that the administration would be cutting in half the number of American troops in Afghanistan.
Trump has long smade it known that he doesn’t buy the idea that the U.S. should maintain a larger world footprint in the interests of our national security.
He campaigned on it, even as for the first nearly two years of his administration he has maintained the posture overseas of his predecessors.
If he follows through on Syria and Afghanistan, though, that will change.
We have sympathy for the idea of a drawdown of American troops overseas. We have been in Afghanistan for 17 years, longer than the Russians devoted to fighting there in the early 1980s, and there is a weariness of the demands being placed on U.S. troops and their families, a relatively small group that shoulder a large burden.
However, there are significant risks to rapid withdrawals, as well as the abrupt turnabout in policy.
Our presence in Syria is a counterbalance to Russian and Iranian influence in the region, as well as a commitment the U.S. has made to the Kurds who have been our ally in the fight against ISIS. It’s a commitment, by the way, that the U.S. representative to Syria said as recently as Monday would not waver.
American estimates also make clear there are 20,000 to 30,000 ISIS fighters still at large. A withdrawal will now give ISIS more breathing space, and allows our enemies, Russia and Iran, to assert more anti-American influence in the Middle East.
The president’s supporters will note that he is taking the same kind of action that then-President Barack Obama took in 2011, when he pulled back from Iraq.
But that step came as a result of a lengthy consultation with our top military and intelligence officials, not in a tweet. We would also note that ISIS gained a foothold after the withdrawal of American troops from Iraq.
There have been arguments for years about whether ISIS came about as a result of Obama’s decision to withdraw — or from other factors, like the American invasion of Iraq in the first place. However, it seems clear that had U.S. troops remained in Iraq, ISIS' territorial gains would not have been as easy.
Or perhaps even possible.
We worry we are setting the stage for a repeat.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, rightly pointed out that the planned withdrawal from Syria is a mistake. We hope that she makes that point repeatedly and does it with even greater fervor.
Sen. Lindsay Graham, the South Carolina Republican who has the president’s ear, reacted with alarm. We hope that he is able to influence the White House to adjust.
Some have argued that all of this – including the demand for $5 billion to pay for a border wall, even if it’s at the price of a government shutdown -- is coming about now to distract the American public from the president's legal troubles -- and that in the last couple weeks he was implicated in the felonies committed by his former attorney, Michael Cohen.
We have no way of knowing whether that's true. What we do know is what we see in front of us.
It is not reassuring.
In less than a month, Democrats hostile to the president's interests will take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, which will no doubt amp up the partisan tensions.
The United States is not served by a president prone to whim who is politically weak and under siege. We are hopeful that his allies in Congress, those with experience in these matters, can put the administration on a firmer foundation, one that gives confidence that decisions are being well thought-out and are based on facts and reason.
We believe that Congress has waited too long to assert its prerogatives in the conduct of national security.
It is time that it start now.
