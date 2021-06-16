Pass it: A gun safety bill even gun rights groups support

For the last two years, we, along with gun safety advocates, have called for raising the FOID card application fee from $10 to $20 so that a portion of that increase could fund a task force that would follow up with gun owners who’ve had their FOID revoked — but have yet to relinquish their guns. The law requires felons to lose access to firearms, but lax enforcement allows many of those individuals to keep them.

A bill proposed by Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, would set up that task force, which would “conduct enforcement operations against persons whose Firearm Owner’s Identification Cards have been revoked or suspended ... ” Hoffman’s bill also would create for law enforcement agencies a database of people who have had their FOID cards revoked or suspended, and would broaden background checks to include person-to-person gun purchases.

Last year, the Tribune reported that 80% of people who had their FOID cards revoked had failed to document that they had gotten rid of their guns, as the law requires. State records showed that, as of February 2020, 36,600 guns belonging to people who were ineligible to possess them had remained unaccounted for in Illinois.