Watching Iowa Rep. Steven Holt defend the plan to upend Iowa's system of picking judges this past weekend was a bit like watching somebody trying to swim upstream against a swift current.
Over and over on "Iowa Press," Holt, the Denison Republican who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, said the proposal isn't about tilting the courts to the right but giving the public more say in the nominating process.
Apparently, his allies didn't get a copy of the talking points.
Chuck Hurley, a lobbyist with the conservative Family Leader, weighed in on the plan recently. He said the state Supreme Court is too liberal, that it's "on the left side of almost every issue" and is too prone to overturn "good legislation."
Meanwhile, the right-wing Judicial Crisis Network, based in Washington, D.C., is on board too. It says that "liberal trial lawyers" in Iowa have too much power.
Get the idea who the real targets are here? The liberals.
So, yes, have some sympathy for Rep. Holt. His job is not easy.
Of course, we never bought the idea this is about putting more power in the hands of the people. To us, this has always looked like a power play.
But let's say, for the sake of argument, that's the real goal.
Let's say the public doesn't have enough say in picking judges the way it is now.
Look at the facts. Currently, judicial nominating commissions scrutinize applicants and forward names to the governor, who then makes a selection.
This system is a part of the state's constitution. It's been place since 1962, and it's worked pretty well.
Half the members of the commissions are picked by the governor, while the other half are chosen by lawyers, who are in a pretty good position to know the applicants for the bench.
As an added check, the Senate must confirm the governor's selections to serve on the nominating commission that forwards names for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.
The new proposal would cut out the lawyers and put their power in the hands of House and Senate leaders.
The four leaders in the House and Senate (two each for the majority and minority party) are currently from Cedar Rapids, Charles City, Ankeny and Des Moines.
Did you notice anybody from the Quad-Cities on the list?
We didn't, either.
Currently, lawyers from the Quad-Cities get to vote on who will sit on the commission forwarding names to the governor for the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.
They also get to vote on who will sit on the commission nominating judges in the 7th judicial district, which includes the Quad-Cities.
If this proposal passes, that power will now shift to politicians who are from Cedar Rapids, Charles City, Des Moines and Ankeny.
Think about that.
The power to appoint people who will nominate judges for our 7th Judicial District don't live in the district.
It's true that the legislative leaders could get input from lawmakers in the district. But they don't have to seek their advice, and they don't have to listen to it.
We're not sure why any lawmaker from the Quad-Cities would believe this is a good idea.
We would note, too, that the new legislation also gets rid of the requirement that the Senate confirm the governor's picks for the commission nominating judges for the state Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals.
The governor already has significant power to appoint judges. Unlike the federal system, her appointments to the courts need no confirmation by the Iowa Senate. This plan would eliminate the confirmation role that rank and file senators now have on the governor's selections for the state nominating commission.
Why would any senator support this?
This plan doesn't put more power in the hands of the people. And the words of those who support this raid on good government belie that notion. They make clear who their targets are: "Activist" judges, meaning those on the bench who don't rule their way. But even if you believe the people need to have more say in the nomination of judges, we don't see how this plan accomplishes that goal. In fact, it does the opposite. Fewer people from the Quad-Cities will have a voice in who sits on judicial nominating commissions if this proposal is passed, not more.
We don't see how anybody who purports to represent us in the Legislature could sign off on that.
200,000 involuntarily committed in florida last year where the unconvicted are trashed by a authoritarian government not sure of its self it should alarm any Husqvarna owner & now mass screenings of all the children's mental health in my state of iowa THESE are insurmountable Hurdles in America our freedom is being raped...
