If you tuned into the U.S. Senate hearing on vaccines and disease outbreaks on Tuesday, you may have gotten a chill listening to Saad B. Omer. It's easy to see why.
Omer, a professor of epidemiology at Emory University in Atlanta, testified about national measles outbreaks in Europe, including in Italy, Germany and France.
Those national outbreaks haven’t happened here, and there are several reasons for that. Among them, state laws requiring immunization.
"Our school-level mandates work," Omer said.
However, Omer also noted that, while contained, there have been regional measles outbreaks in the U.S. that are alarming in their size and frequency.
All 50 states require specified vaccines for students. But in certain pockets of the country, parents are increasingly opting out of vaccinations for their kids, and that has had consequences.
Preliminary figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there were 372 measles cases in the U.S. last year and, so far in 2019, there have been 206 reports in 11 states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington.)
In explaining the increases, the CDC pointed to travelers going abroad and returning home with the disease – and pockets of unvaccinated people.
The state of Washington, the home of a large number of anti-vaccination activists, has seen a significant measles outbreak recently.
Iowa has been fortunate. The state has not had a report of measles since 2011, when there was one case, according to the Department of Public Health.
Still, the thought of what's happened in Washington state, or worse in Europe, is scary.
We should not take our relative safety for granted. The spread of conspiracies about vaccines, much of it on social media — even in the face of overwhelming medical evidence of their safety — is putting all of us at risk.
We are hopeful the consensus continues to hold in Iowa. It appears a Senate bill introduced this year which would have loosened the religious and medical exemptions already in state law has not moved. We are grateful for that dose of common sense, though we would note that the number of religious exemptions to immunizations for schoolkids in the state tripled to 8,740 over the past 10 years.
Some might balk at the idea of requiring vaccinations, but this country has a long history of acting for the public good in this area. The first state law mandating vaccinations goes back more than 200 years, and the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right to compel vaccination more than 100 years ago, when the disease at issue was smallpox.
Most states, like Iowa, have medical and/or religious exemptions. But they are not, nor should they be, limitless.
There also is a bill in the Iowa House proposing to end the religious exemption, but that doesn't appear to be moving, either.
During Tuesday's hearing we heard some ideas worthy of supporting to counteract the conspiracy theories.
One person advocated we put greater resources into trying to discover the cause of autism. So many theories about vaccines center on the idea that they are linked to autism, which numerous studies have disproved.
We also believe, as was proposed, that the government should lend greater support to public education programs. It is impossible, we think, to eradicate all conspiracy theories, but we believe aggressive education is a tonic for the ills that can be so easily spread over the Internet.
As we noted before, we applaud policy leaders who stand in the way of weakening the reasonable laws that bind us together as a people and serve to protect us from the dangers of this world.
Our country has avoided the kind of outbreaks that have so recently afflicted Europe. But we must be vigilant to protect the steps we have taken that contribute to making it so.
