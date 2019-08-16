The Mississippi River has always been a vital part of the Quad-Cities. This year, it's loomed larger than ever.
For the better part of three months, the river invaded our businesses and downtowns, as well as some of our homes.
The people who live and work near the river were affected like rarely before.
As a result, we're now seeing more substantive discussion about structural flood protection in Davenport than we’ve had in years.
We’re still in the preliminary stages, of course, and it’s anybody’s guess where it will lead. But, if nothing else, the disastrous flood has put the river and its immediate surroundings on the front burner.
Which makes it an excellent time to talk about our riverfront – what we envision it to be, how we should use and preserve it — and how we ought to deal with what many expect will be the greater frequency and intensity of future flooding.
On Thursday, we told you about a special editorial effort this newspaper is taking on this fall to generate discussion in our community about three topics: Our youth, our riverfront and our growth.
It's the beginning of what we hope will be an ongoing series of special efforts to engage our community around issues that are important to all of us.
We hope you will share your thoughts with us; below you will find a way to do that.
We also intend to seek the opinions of people in our community who have a unique viewpoint on these issues, offering them the chance to give more expansive views on these topics.
Yesterday, we shared some of our thoughts about the challenges and opportunities facing young people and our community.
Today, we turn to the riverfront.
The Quad-Cities has always valued the space along its rivers, particularly the Mississippi — not just as a place for commerce but also to recreate and to live and gather. We don’t believe the prospect of future flooding should change that.
In truth, riverfront plans in Davenport have been formulated for years with an eye toward the threat of flooding. But our experience in 2019 has more acutely driven home the idea that what we're doing now may not be sufficient for the future.
Many of Davenport's neighbors have already put in place structural flood protection, which has enabled development opportunities that inject greater life into their communities.
As we all know, Davenport has taken a different route. That may change. But it may not.
So, what does that mean for RiverVision, the development plan for Davenport and Rock Island – and the public art concepts that were proposed by the Downtown Davenport Development Partnership and the Figge Art Museum earlier this year?
How might the unilateral decision by Canadian Pacific Railway to dramatically raise its tracks affect our riverfront?
We'd like to hear your thoughts.
It's not just downtown Davenport that is on our minds, though.
The replacement of the Interstate-74 bridge is opening up up a lot of development space in Bettendorf and Moline, too, where we're already seeing a transformation due to projects like Western Illinois University's riverfront campus.
The Bend in East Moline is an exciting project. LeClaire also is in the early stages of a creating a new marina district.
The riverfront doesn't just mean development, of course. Parts of the riverfront are ecologically vibrant spaces in need of preservation. They're also a great resource for teaching.
The fact is, there are so many spaces through the Quad-Cities that draw people for a whole host of reasons. To launch a fishing boat, to gather for a concert (like in Schwiebert Park) or to take a bike ride along the recreational trails that line both sides of the Mississippi
We'd like to hear your thoughts about these places, as well as those we haven't mentioned.
To weigh in on our riverfront, along with your thoughts about our youth and our growth, please submit your ideas to opinions@qctimes.com, or to Editorial Page Editor, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, Iowa, 52801. Please keep your thoughts to 250 words or less. Even if you only have a brief opinion, jot it down and fire it off to us.
We look forward to hearing from you.
