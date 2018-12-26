We miss the days of pencil dust.
Those days when a billion here, a billion there was real money. Not to be thrown around willy-nilly. The days, not so long ago, when former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, a Democrat from Iowa, caused a ruckus by calling a $6 billion error in estimating the cost of the 2002 farm bill "pencil dust," when compared with the size of the $2 trillion federal budget.
At the time, Harkin was roundly attacked for not valuing the taxpayers' money. The longtime senator had been in Congress so long, beguiled by so much money, his critics said, that he just didn’t get the concerns of the people in the real world who paid the bills.
John Boehner, the Republican congressman from Ohio who was to go on to become House speaker, even brought a cup of pencil shavings to a committee meeting to dramatize the point that this was no mere rounding error. If Everett Dirksen’s old saw that "a billion here, a billion there" would pretty soon add up to real money was true in his day, then it was true in 2002, too.
This comes to mind as we watch the debate over President Trump’s demand for $5 billion to build a border wall.
The federal government ground to a partial halt over the weekend, as congressional Democrats and the White House couldn't come to an agreement.
Since then, both sides have been spinning in the court of public opinion, even as much of the country ignores the debate for the Christmas holiday.
One of the more notable arguments we've observed is that the $5 billion for the wall, in the context of the overall federal budget, is not really that much money. Nobody has used the words "pencil dust," but there are plenty of people who are out there sharpening their calculators to figure out its share of a federal budget, which now exceeds $4 trillion.
A writer at the conservative CNSNews.com did the math and put the $5 billion at 0.11 percent of estimated federal expenditures for fiscal year 2019.
Ann Coulter asked on Twitter, "If a wall 'won't work,' why are Democrats so hysterically opposed to spending 0.11% of the federal budget on one?"
Even Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted, "Why shut down govt over Christmas for less than 1/10 of 1% of annual fed govt spending?" Grassley calls this the "Schumer Shutdown."
It’s not just people on the right who are pointing out that $5 billion is just a small part of the overall federal budget. Mainstream media types also are expressing wonder that a shutdown could come over such a small part of federal outlays.
We confess that we, too, are amazed it has come to this. But then, this isn't really about the money. It's about winning.
However, we would note that the federal debt is now nearing $22 trillion.
In 2002, when pencil dust was a thing, it was at $6.2 trillion.
Wars, recessions, tax cuts and spending have driven that number into the stratosphere. And there is no sign of it abating. In truth, nobody in Washington, D.C., is being made to squeal over federal spending.
Whether it’s tax cuts, Medicare-for-all, omnibus spending packages, farm bills or a border wall, the federal credit card is available to fulfill the wish list of whatever political or policy goal is out there.
The days of worrying about the federal debt, if ever there were those days, seem to have dissipated -- like so much pencil dust.
