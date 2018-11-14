It took a long time for Iowa to exit from the select group of states that had failed to send a woman to Congress.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, broke that ground in 2014, and as a result, a state that has taken pride in being in the vanguard of so many civil liberties achievements was able to leave the dubious company of Mississippi and Vermont.
Four years later, Vermont is now the only state that hasn't sent a woman to Congress. And, as we noted last week, Iowa achieved another milestone this year by electing its first women to the U.S. House of Representatives and its first woman as governor.
Still, Iowa belongs to another small club of states that we would just as soon leave.
Just Iowa and Kentucky now forbid people with felony convictions from voting.
Florida had been among the few and not-so-proud. But last week voters there approved an amendment to the state constitution to restore the right to vote to felons who have completed their sentences, including parole and probation requirements. The amendment excludes those who have committed murder or certain sexual offenses.
News reports say about 1.5 million Floridians will now have their voting rights restored.
In his 2004 State of the Union address, President George W. Bush said, "America is the land of second chances, and when the gates of prison open, the path ahead should lead to a better life."
We don't know how many Floridians had his words in mind last week, but an impressive 64 percent of voters cast their ballot to do away with this restriction.
Iowa's state constitution forbids voting by people who have committed an "infamous crime." Two years ago, the state Supreme Court affirmed that to mean felonies.
The Sentencing Project, which is based in Washington, D.C., and has worked for a fair and effective criminal justice system for 30 years, estimates that nearly 10 percent of Iowa's black voting age population has been disenfranchised as a result of this provision.
In all, an estimated 52,000 Iowans, or 2 percent of the voting age population, are disenfranchised.
In Florida, an estimated 10 percent of its population had been prevented from voting.
The proposal to change Florida's constitution stemmed from a petition drive that gathered the signatures of more than 1 million people. And it was an effort that had a broad cross section of political support, including from Freedom Partners, a conservative organization with close ties to Charles and David Koch.
In Iowa, unfortunately, the process of amending the constitution isn't so easy. An amendment requires a vote of two successive General Assemblies before it could even be put before the voters for ratification.
It seems unlikely that will happen.
"In the current political climate, it is definitely a heavy lift," said Veronica Lorson Fowler, communications director for the ACLU of Iowa, which unsuccessfully challenged the voting restriction on felons in court a few years ago.
Still, she says the group will continue its efforts. And, she adds, there is interest among some lawmakers to redefine what constitutes an "infamous crime."
We're not sure how widespread the interest is, but we hope Florida's decision might be seen as an example to follow.
We believe our state's character is in keeping with former president Bush's words: "America is the land of second chances."
Forgiveness is what we plead for, and what we pledge, on Sunday at church. It is what many of us strive to practice daily.
We have now walked away from the small club of states that had failed to elect women to top statewide offices. We would be wise to also surrender our unfortunate membership in a club that still doesn't fully offer a path to a better life to those for whom the gates of prison have opened.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.