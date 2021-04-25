The need for continuity at the Chicago Police Department

“David Brown is the superintendent of this police department today, tomorrow, in the future,” she told reporters Wednesday.

With the unprecedented, unpredictable events of the last year dominated by a once-in-a-generation health pandemic, Brown and other leaders across the city, the state and the country cannot be evaluated outside of that context. Who’s to say, without a COVID-19 crisis that no one could foresee whether Brown might be snapping his suspenders today, proud of progress his department made curbing Chicago’s violence epidemic? It is not easy to evaluate the leadership of Brown — and of Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, for that matter — with such a wild card in the deck.

We do know strong institutions usually get that way with some form of continuity. The Chicago Police Department has rotated through at least eight superintendents and interim superintendents during the last 20 years, before Brown. The department, the rank-and-file officers and Brown himself need more time to implement the crime-fighting strategies and community engagement programs Brown has been rolling out. We all need a steady hand at the top.