The time to act is now.

The idea that U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, would be on the same page as Sens. Dick Dubin, D-Ill., and Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, may strike one as unlikely given our harshly divided political climate.
Add President Donald Trump to the mix, and you’re likely to fall off your chair with surprise.
Yet, on Wednesday the president, who has made getting tough on crime a hallmark of his political persona, stood at the White House with Grassley and several other lawmakers — and with the head of the Fraternal Order of Police — and together they endorsed the biggest overhaul in our criminal justice system in years.
Called the First Step Act, the proposal combined legislation aimed at reducing recidivism, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year, with sentencing reforms negotiated by Grassley, Durbin and a bi-partisan group of senators who see how outdated “get-tough-on-crime” statutes have overcrowded our prisons — in many cases with non-violent drug offenders.
The proposed new reforms will reduce enhanced minimum sentences for certain lower level drug offenders, give judges more discretion by providing an expanded “safety valve” in considering mandatory minimum sentences — and allow prisoners who were sentenced before a 2010 law reduced the massive disparity in crack and powder cocaine punishments to petition the court to review their cases.
Despite the bi-partisan support, this is no slam dunk. Sens. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, and Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, both former federal prosecutors, are on board. But there are critics, including Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, who has warned the legislation is “soft” on certain criminals.
The National Sheriffs' Association also weighed in against it.
We understand that these kinds of changes are unsettling to some. But we also know this proposal has not been considered lightly. Grassley and Durbin have, together, worked on reforming these past sentencing excesses for years.
They appeared to get close in 2016, but the move stall, in part because Republicans in Congress refused to give the departing President Obama a victory.
Now, we’ll see if they are willing to do so for a president of their own party.
It seems to us that, at the least, this should get a vote before a new Congress convenes in January.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had promised Grassley he’d put the proposal on the floor if they could prove they could get 60 votes.
Grassley and Durbin are working to get their colleagues on board. (Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, announced Friday that she supports the bipartisan legislation.)
Still, news reports suggest that McConnell is reluctant. The fear of looking soft on crime is powerful.
But we know this: For years, our prisons have become increasingly filled with non-violent drug offenders. Their continued incarceration raises costs for taxpayers and destroys families, with a disproportionate burden on people of color.
To us, these reforms seem reasonable. They rely, in large part, on the discretion of federal judges, who are closer to these situations than Congress.
They are the product of hard negotiations between lawmakers who represent a broad cross section of our country, who come from different philosophies but who realize that, even at a time of seemingly hopeless division, there still are occasions that call for compromise and redressing the wrongs of the past.
We know this: Chuck Grassley is not soft on crime or criminals. Neither is Donald Trump.
We urge lawmakers not to give in to fear or politics. Reforms to our country's sentencing laws are overdue. Who knows what will happen when a new Congress is seated, or when it gets too close to the next election season.
The time to act is now.
