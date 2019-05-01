On Thursday, the Scott County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on whether to let you easily see what they’re doing.
Supervisors Brinson Kinzer and Ken Croken have been on board with a plan to spend county funds on a system to post recordings of board meetings to the county web site.
It seems simple enough. We’ve called for this kind of transparency for years.
However, the board has drug its feet, and over the years cost estimates have varied.
At a meeting two weeks ago, supervisors Tony Knobbe and Ken Beck objected. County staffers presented an estimate of $177,441 for equipment, hardware and software, along with annual costs of about $40,000.
Beck called the costs "staggering" and wondered at the worth of such a system if few used it.
We have to say those estimates were pretty surprising to us.
Croken says the county needs to make an investment in making government easily accessible to the people. He rightly points out the inconvenience of the county’s longstanding 8 a.m. meeting time for its committee-of-the-whole sessions, where most of the work gets done. He’s also right when he says expectations for transparency have changed since the days when it was sufficient to just post notice of a meeting on a bulletin board and expect that anybody who really cared would show up.
People today expect to find their government online. It’s a message the board and other county offices already heed — but only to an extent. You can find county budgets, purchases and real estate transactions online. Just not recordings of county board meetings.
Frankly, that doesn’t make sense to us. As others have pointed out, most other governments around here have been doing this for years.
So have other large counties in Iowa. So have a lot of smaller counties.
Some weeks ago, we pointed out that Osceola County, in northwest Iowa, began posting recordings of its meetings about a year ago.
We were curious how Osceola County could afford it, given the $177,000 estimate that was presented in Scott County. So we called the county courthouse in Sibley and asked.
County officials there told us they had an existing security system, which cost about $6,000. And for an additional $985, they were able to create a system in which meetings are recorded and later uploaded to YouTube.
It's pretty basic. An employee in the auditor’s office is tasked with uploading the recordings, and a link is posted to the county's web page.
Osceola County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jayson VandeHoef says he wishes the audio quality was better. But, he says, "we looked for an opportunity to get into it and make it available to the public."
In other words, they just got it done.
The initiative to record the meetings didn’t come from a citizen outcry. Auditor Rochelle Von Tilburg told us the supervisors just took it upon themselves to record the meetings so the public could watch.
What they use there doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that some counties offer, though Croken has pointed out that even the $177,000 is only about two-tenths of 1 percent of Scott County’s overall budget.
We’d guess you could find other items in the budget that don’t have the same value as the kind of transparency this would offer to the people of our county.
We also noticed that, in Osceola County, not a lot of people watch the meetings. Some videos had been looked at only a dozen times.
But it really doesn’t matter. None of us buys insurance hoping to use it frequently. We don’t spend money on cops and firefighters expecting they’ll come to our house every week.
We don’t have to use playgrounds to know they bring value to our community. We don’t even have to have kids to know it.
We know the difference between cost and value.
In Osceola County, they seem to know it, too. Supervisors saw they could be accessible to the public in a way the public now expects. Then they found a price tag to allow them to deliver this basic service.
In Osceola County, the cost was less than $7,000.
We don’t know what the cost would be in Scott County. We suspect it could be somewhere between $7,000 and $177,000.
The real problem is, we still seem to be working on convincing some of our supervisors of the value.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.