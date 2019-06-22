Thumbs Up ... to what we hope will be a fresh start at Western Illinois University, where President Jack Thomas announced his decision to step down last week.
Thomas, who has been under pressure from critics, told a group of more than 200 people in Macomb the Friday before last that he would resign. "At this pivotal time in our history, I believe the university would best be served by new leadership," he said.
The Western Illinois University Foundation, along with the WIU Alumni Council, had recently called for his removal.
Critics complained about poor leadership, funding problems, difficult relations with unions and the departure of senior leaders from the university.
At the same time, as Graham Ambrose of the Dispatch-Argus reported, supporters of the president accused the anti-Thomas movement of racism. Thomas, who was hired for the job in 2011, is the university's first black president.
Leaked emails that involved a trustee only served to heighten tensions.
It is no secret Illinois universities have been under enormous pressure, with students fleeing the state and a Springfield-created budget mess that caused huge problems. Some of the steps the university took to cut costs as a result were unpopular.
We know that we in the Quad-Cities have a huge stake in the success of Western Illinois. The university's riverfront campus in Moline has brought not just development here but a student and faculty presence that has enriched our community.
As the university moves forward, we only hope that our bond grows tighter.
The board accepted Thomas' request for a two-year leave, and we certainly wish him well. He has been at the helm during some of the university's most difficult times.
We are hopeful that this fresh start will mean better days ahead for Thomas and the university, along with the students and employees who are at its heart.
Thumbs Down ... to school districts across the U.S. that are ignoring federal requirements to report restraint and seclusion data to the U.S. Department of Education.
This week, the Government Accountability Office reported that 70 percent of the nation's districts reported no such incidents in the 2015-16 school year. But the GAO's investigation suggests that data is too good to be true. The government watchdog said its review demonstrated "substantial evidence" that nine of the 30 largest districts in the country inaccurately reported that they had no incidents when, in fact, they did — or they had no data to back up their claims.
The GAO says it's a problem in smaller districts, too.
As we know, the use of restraints and seclusion has been an issue in the Davenport school district.
The GAO said its findings raise questions about whether there is a "more pervasive pattern of underreporting" across the country.
That seems pretty clear. We hope this is something that will get greater attention from lawmakers.
Thumbs Up … to the Mississippi River for finally falling below flood stage.
The river has given us little reason to cheer it this year. For 96 days it remained out of its banks at Lock and Dam 15, shattering the previous record of just (just!) 42 days.
Even as the river has fallen, we all know the challenges that await us. There is much to repair — the damage to Credit Island Park, which has only recently been revealed, is startling. We also must take up the task of figuring out how to protect ourselves in the future.
Still, we passed a milestone this week. We’re grateful the river is back home. May it stay there for a good long time.
Thumbs Up …. to the Rock Island County Board for finally choosing to take steps to deal with the financially ailing Hope Creek Care Center. The board voted to authorize the county administrator to prepare a request for proposals in order to sell the facility.
The decision came over the objections of employees and their union.
We understand the concerns, especially for the residents, many of whom are on Medicaid. But with $5 million in debt at the facility, the county also needs to be financially responsible.
We don’t necessarily think that an RFP means selling to the first private entity that comes along with a big check. The county ought to give just as much consideration to the needs of its residents when it decides how to proceed.
What we do know is the status quo isn't working. Were happy to see the board has finally taken a step toward resolving the issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.