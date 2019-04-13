Thumbs Up … to TBK Bank, which is donating its building at 1523 8th Street in East Moline for a new public library. It will be the city’s first in 84 years.
"This gift will double the space for the library," Laura Long, director of the East Moline Public Library, said this week. "It’ll give us an opportunity to truly be the living room for East Moline."
The bank building, constructed in the early 1960s, will get an extensive renovation. Highlights include a new community room, which will be accessible outside of library hours; an outdoor "digital patio" with WiFi; and private study and meeting rooms. Construction on the new library is expected to begin in 2020.
With the donation of the building and other funds in hand, the library is more than halfway toward raising the money needed for the $7.1 million project.
Meanwhile, a new TBK building will be built near the corner of 16th Avenue and 7th Street.
John DeDoncker, president of the Midwest division at TBK Bank, said it hopes to finish in late November.
DeDoncker, an East Moline native whose family has a long history with the community, also announced a $65,000 donation to the library project from his family.
All of this is a great gift to the community, and we look forward to seeing both projects completed.
Thumbs Down … to a provision in a tax bill moving through Congress to codify an agreement the IRS has with tax software companies like Intuit and H&R Block to provide free tax filing for lower-income Americans.
At first glance, such an arrangement would seem like a good idea. However, only 3 percent of the 100 million Americans who are eligible actually use what’s called the Free File program. And critics say private tax software companies use the partnership to "upsell" people on their products.
This little-noticed program became an issue this week after ProPublica published an article saying the provision, which is part of a larger tax bill, would bar the IRS from putting together its own program to allow free filing.
The House passed the bill on a voice vote earlier this week. But since then, some progressive Democrats have objected.
Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, the chair and ranking members of the Senate Finance Committee, have objected to the criticism.
"Nothing in the legislation would prevent the IRS from continuing to provide online assistance to taxpayers or develop new online options to help taxpayers," Grassley said in a statement, according to the Washington Post.
However, the National Consumer Law Center and other advocacy groups say the legislation would do exactly that.
Our instincts tell us something is amiss here. With only 3 percent of eligible Americans using it, Free to File sounds like a flop.
Previous news reports have attributed that low number to a gutted IRS budget that prevents the agency from advertising the service. But we would also note the tax software industry has been lobbying Congress to codify this program for years.
That should raise questions.
Taxes already take a bite out of Americans’ paychecks. There’s something unfair about the idea of requiring — or even enticing — people to pay to file a simple return, especially if they don’t have to.
It seems to us this program shouldn't be codified — it should be fixed.
Thumbs Up … to plans to expand the Mississippi River Distilling Co. The owners of the company plan a 5,000-square-foot expansion of its LeClaire business.
We note this expansion because, as one of the distillery's co-owners, Ryan Burchett, told the Times this week, "this is a byproduct" of a change in state law two years ago.
In 2017, after years of lobbying, the legislature allowed sales of spirits by the glass, along with more production and sales by distilleries.
This was a good move. All the distilleries were ever asking for was to be treated equitably.
It took longer than it should have, but the change has paid off. Across the state, production is up. And the LeClaire distillery, which was a tourist draw before the change, now has an even brighter future.
