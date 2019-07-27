Thumbs Up … to the Rock Island City Council for taking steps to tighten its expense policy. Aldermen passed a measure this week that would reduce the amount of money available to council members and put in place stricter rules for how it can be spent.
The changes were prompted by a Dispatch-Argus investigation that revealed inappropriate spending by former Alderman Virgil Mayberry. Other members of the city council also gave taxpayer money in their accounts to charities. Frankly, we believe they should use their own funds for that sort of thing.
We're happy the city council has taken action and didn’t just slough it off and wait for the furor to die down. It is too bad, though, that it took a newspaper investigation to prompt guidelines that should have been there in the first place.
Thumbs Up … (belatedly) to the Moline City Council for passing a measure revoking its ordinance targeting panhandlers. The council took action in April, something that escaped our notice until now.
We had previously urged the Moline council to get rid of the ordinance, which unfairly violated free speech. Cities across the country have recognized the error of these measures in the aftermath of a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
When the ACLU of Illinois first alerted Moline to this matter last year, the city attorney at the time told us she never got the letter. That seemed odd to us; nevertheless, we’re glad the city finally got the message and revoked this unconstitutional ordinance.
Thumbs Down … to the Davenport School Board for voting to sell the old Lincoln School, at 318 E. 7th St., to a non-profit organization for $30,000, instead of a bidder who was willing to pay nearly 10 times that amount.
On a 4-2-1 vote, the board agreed this week to sell the building to Together Making a Better Community, a non-profit organization affiliated with Third Missionary Baptist Church, which plans to operate it as a community center. Developer Dan Dolan had offered $290,000 for the building, saying he wanted to convert it to housing for veterans.
Both sound like worthy causes, and we have a lot of respect for Third Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor Rogers Kirk, who has given decades of service to this community. (In fact, we supported Kirk’s bid for the Scott County Board of Supervisors last year).
However, the school district faces significant financial pressures, and turning its back on an opportunity to put a building back on the property tax rolls is not good stewardship of taxpayer property.
As Barb Ickes and Megan Valley of this newspaper reported, the district had made significant investments in the building, spending about $2.5 million there since 2006. Most of that money was spent before the school was closed in 2012, but more than $200,000 came afterward.
We commend directors Julie DeSalvo and Bruce Potts for voting against this deal. Director Linda Hayes abstained because she is the church's secretary. But she did endorse the project and even made the motion to approve the sale. Hayes has not commented about her endorsement, despite requests this week from a Times reporter to talk to her about the matter.
We think there are many questionable aspects to this deal. The board should revisit this matter and reverse its decision.
Thumbs Up … to all those who are making the Quad-City Times Bix 7 a success today. From the runners and walkers to the volunteers to the spectators, this is a Quad-City tradition and we eagerly await each year the arrival of the race and all the festivities that surround it.
A special hats off to Ed Froehlich, the longtime race director who is stepping down this year after four decades as director. Froehlich put the Bix 7 on the national map, and his devotion to it has given this community something of great value.
As the title sponsor of this race, we have had a close relationship with Ed for years. We know well his ability to get things done. As Ellen Hermiston, his long-time secretary and operations director of the Bix 7, said recently, "He asks and people find a way."
That has been to this community's benefit.
Michelle Juehring will now take the reins. We wish her every bit of the success that Ed has had over the years.
