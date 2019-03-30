Thumbs Up …. To the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team, which goes up against the North Carolina State Wolfpack today in the NCAA Sweet 16. This is the seventh time the Hawkeyes have gone this far in the tournament, and the second under head coach Lisa Bluder.
As the Times’ Steve Batterson reported, the opening round loss in last year’s tournament has eaten away at this team, and they’ve certainly turned it around.
The Hawks are ranked eighth in the country; they are a No. 2 seed in the tournament, and they advanced to the Sweet 16 with a convincing win last weekend over Missouri.
Bluder praises the work ethic of the team. "This group is all business. They embrace the grind. That’s the personality of this group — let’s get after it," Bluder said this week.
She noted that only three women’s teams have made it to the Elite Eight. We’re hopeful that, after Saturday, it will be four.
Thumbs Down …. To the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for its decision to blackball consultants who work with people who challenge incumbent Democratic lawmakers. The decision, which was announced about a week ago, has drawn criticism from some of the newer, more progressive Democrats in the House, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated an incumbent to win her seat last year and has since become a star in the party.
Politico reported late this week that leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus met with Rep. Cheri Bustos, who heads the DCCC, to push back against the policy. But it hasn't changed her mind. Politico reports that Bustos made clear during the closed-door meeting the policy would stay in place.
The policy is that the DCCC would not do business with consultants, nor recommend them to any of its targeted campaigns, if they work with an opponent of an incumbent Democrat.
Frankly, we understand the impulse of the House Democrats’ political arm to protect its own. It shows loyalty and, frankly, incumbents usually have a better chance in general elections. We also understand this is essentially a codification of a longstanding practice.
However, this also looks to us to be a pretty heavy-handed way to squelch dissent, and it plays into the notion among many at the grass roots level that the party is insular and out of touch.
Ultimately, it’s the voters of a district who decide who will represent them; that’s true in primaries as well as in general elections. If Democrats in a district don’t think their representative hears them or acts on their behalf, they have the right to challenge them. That's their right. And they ought to be able to hire the professional help they need without the party unfairly narrowing their choices.
Thumbs Up … to the beginning of construction to provide ultra-high-speed Internet service in Davenport and Bettendorf. Indiana-based MetroNet announced that it was beginning construction on its fiber optic network this week.
The build-out has started small. The Times' Sarah Ritter reported this week that construction has begun in slices of northeast Davenport and the western part of Bettendorf.
According to the company's website, construction has begun in Davenport between East 53rd and 46th streets and in Bettendorf on a stretch between Crow Creek Road and Spruce Hills Drive.
The Davenport and Bettendorf city councils both approved incentive deals with the company, anticipating a three-year build out.
"Once completed, MetroNet will provide connection speeds as fast as one gigabit per second, allowing for heavy streaming of videos and music, more devices being connected at once, plus the ability to download an average full-length movie within a few second," Ritter reports.
That's exciting news.
Much of this area already has what the federal government terms high speed service (download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second), but the demand for faster Internet is high. And local government officials have for years been considering ways to improve connectivity – at one point considering taking on the initiative themselves.
That has fallen by the wayside, with private companies now seeking to fill the gap. In 2017, Mediacom announced it would bring 1 gigabit service to the Quad-Cities.
MetroNet's announcement this week is also a welcome development.
