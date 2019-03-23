Thumbs Up ... to the people of western Iowa, Nebraska, northern Illinois and all the other places in the Midwest battling devastating flooding this spring.
It has been heartbreaking to see the images and hear the voices of farmers and others who have seen their land and homes inundated with water.
"It’s hard to really describe the devastation that we witnessed," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said this week, after a tour of western Iowa and the surrounding area. "It looked like an ocean."
The damage in Iowa alone has been significant, with the state estimating on Friday that it had reached $1.6 billion.
The human stories arising from this devastation are all to plentiful.
NBC News reported on the plight of 61-year-old David Lueth, of Sidney, Iowa, who is in his 35th year of farming. His lips quivered and his fist trembled, the network reported, while he was being shown images of floodwaters receding from his farmland and his home.
"We've done this before," Lueth said. "But I just don't know if I want to go through it again."
We in the Quad-Cities know full well the downside to living next to waterways. We've had our share of flooding over the years, including this spring.
We're also acutely aware of elevated flood risk we still face. So we feel a kinship with our fellow Midwesterners. Words of encouragement often feel insufficient in the face of such a disaster. But we offer them just the same, along with our prayers and the hope that floodwaters will recede soon and people can recapture their lives.
Thumbs Down ... to Iowa lawmakers who are angling to strong-arm cities for a piece of the revenue that comes from red light and speed cameras installed within their borders.
A bill in the House discussed this week would require 60 percent of revenues from the devices go to the state, leaving 40 percent for municipalities.
For years, critics of these cameras have been trying to kill them. But, failing, they've instead taken on the trappings of a mob boss, insisting on a taste of the action.
State Rep. Jarad Klein, a Keota Republican who is the bill's floor manager, complained that citation proceeds may pay for public safety in Cedar Rapids, but it "doesn't help in my district." He added that "we're all" paying for traffic citations, so "we all should benefit."
It seems much of this argument is aimed at the cameras on Interstate-380 in Cedar Rapids.
We're not convinced this is a valid reason for the state to raid local revenues, but either way, we're sure it has no bearing on the cameras in the city of Davenport, which aren't located on roads that carry a lot of out-of-town traffic. Instead, the devices – aimed at improving traffic safety – are located in strategic parts of the city.
In fiscal year 2018, the citations resulted in $645,000 for the city and $834,000 in vendor revenue, according to the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency.
We have previously objected to lawmakers in Des Moines using their power to force their will on local governments, either by passing unfunded mandates or restricting their ability to provide vital public services. This just seems like another example.
It seems apparent that some lawmakers have figured out they can't kill these traffic devices, so they've decided instead to just belly up to the trough.
That's not good public service; it's greed.
Thumbs Up ... to the Quad-Cities International Airport for the nice little winning streak they've got going. The airport this week reported that enplanements for February were up 2 percent over the same month a year ago.
That's the third consecutive month of increases, and it continues the turnaround from 2017, when the airport saw 7 percent fewer passengers.
Last year, that flipped and there was an increase of 7 percent.
We're happy to see the trend at the airport continue to go in the right direction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.