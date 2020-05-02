Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

We understand the desire to get back to normal, particularly in places where it doesn't look like there are a lot of cases. Most of the state's cases are in Chicago and the surrounding counties. But this virus knows now borders and there are counties in some parts of Illinois, including Warren County just south of here, where the per capita infection rates rival some of the counties around Chicago.

It seems illogical to us that people believe this infection can be contained to the Chicago area. It clearly cannot. Or that we should let our guard down after just 30 days.

We have said from the beginning that we are taking part in these isolation strategies to save people, many of them elderly who have sacrificed for others over the years. It’s too bad others are giving up on them so quickly.

Thumbs Down ... to out-of-state owners of mobile home parks who are gouging their tenants — and to the politicians who refuse to rein them in.

As reporter Graham Ambrose wrote in last Sunday's editions, a number of these big companies have bought up Quad-City area properties, and in many cases that has come along with increases in rents on the land on which the tenant-owned mobile homes sit.