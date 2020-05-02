Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the City of Davenport for a new program aimed at helping people whose incomes have plummeted because of the coronavirus-related economic slowdown. The program offers up to $1,000 a month for up to three months for rental assistance.
Federally funded, the program is subject to income and property eligibility requirements, according to the city.
Davenport isn't the only municipality offering this kind of help. For example, the Village of Milan recently approved a loan program aimed at helping coronavirus-affected businesses within its city limits.
We applaud them and any other local governments extending a helping hand in this time of need.
Thumbs Down … to those who seem to believe the fight against the coronavirus has a 30-day expiration date. Some state lawmakers in Illinois have challenged Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s authority to extend his stay-at-home order beyond 30 days.
A southern Illinois judge sided with state Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and a second GOP lawmaker filed a similar suit Wednesday.
The state has appealed the judge’s order, saying it ignores the governor's constitutional powers and his ability under state law to renew his order.
The courts will sort this out, but it seems to us that it’s too early to surrender. The reason these isolation measures were put into place was to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Did anybody really think we’d finish the job in 30 days?
We understand the desire to get back to normal, particularly in places where it doesn't look like there are a lot of cases. Most of the state's cases are in Chicago and the surrounding counties. But this virus knows now borders and there are counties in some parts of Illinois, including Warren County just south of here, where the per capita infection rates rival some of the counties around Chicago.
It seems illogical to us that people believe this infection can be contained to the Chicago area. It clearly cannot. Or that we should let our guard down after just 30 days.
We have said from the beginning that we are taking part in these isolation strategies to save people, many of them elderly who have sacrificed for others over the years. It’s too bad others are giving up on them so quickly.
Thumbs Down ... to out-of-state owners of mobile home parks who are gouging their tenants — and to the politicians who refuse to rein them in.
As reporter Graham Ambrose wrote in last Sunday's editions, a number of these big companies have bought up Quad-City area properties, and in many cases that has come along with increases in rents on the land on which the tenant-owned mobile homes sit.
This isn't just a Quad-City problem, of course. It's happening across the country, according to news reports. Mobile home parks have become a favorite of private equity funds. The parks, where low-income tenants are hit with big rent and utility price increases, are big profit centers.
Last year, a Utah company notified residents at an Iowa property it planned a 69 percent rent increase, which caused an uproar.
Iowa lawmakers had been debating protections for mobile home park residents, like eviction safeguards and rental increase limits. Unfortunately, they've been stymied in the Republican-controlled legislature.
Iowa's legislative session has been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, but we hope when they return lawmakers will lend a hand to help these everyday Iowans who are being squeezed by out of-state billionaires.
Thumbs Up ... to the news that a trial of the drug remdesivir showed a positive impact on people with COVID-19. Earlier this week, according to reports, a trial involving 1,063 patients showed an average recovery time of of 11 days, compared with 15 for those given a placebo.
That may not seem like a lot, but Dr. Anthony Fauci said it is significant because the trial shows a drug can "block the virus."
Experts say this news should be greeted cautiously. For one thing, the study has not been properly peer-reviewed. And experts have made it clear that we shouldn't ease up on our mitigation and prevention efforts. We think that's good advice, but the news has filled us with some hope.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!