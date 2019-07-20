Thumbs Up ... to Captain Ernie for all the joy he gave thousands of Quad-Citians in the years that he hosted a local television show.
Ernie Memos, who went by the stage name Ernie Mims, hosted 'Cap'n Ernie's Show Boat," which aired from 1964 to 1974. The show, featuring cartoons and a live audience, was on WOC-TV-6, and it was a delight to children.
Captain Ernie died Sunday at his home in Florida. He was 86. His son, also a successful television host, says his dad had no wishes for a funeral, but to celebrate his life.
We extend our sympathies to his family, and we will treasure the memories he gave to our community.
Thumbs Down ... to the silliness that's spread nationwide over former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven's fascination with the late rapper Tupac Shakur and what role it might have had in his ouster last month. (Answer: It didn't.)
The ridiculousness got kicked off this week after the Associated Press published an article about Foxhoven's affinity for Tupac, noting that he frequently mentioned him in emails to staffers.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has not divulged why she asked Foxhoven to resign, and her office offered no further clues when the AP asked about the Tupac emails.
Well, that was all some national news outlets needed to jump to an absurd conclusion.
Apparently, the kerfuffle was enough to prompt the governor's office to tell the Des Moines Register on Thursday that, in fact, "Tupac was not" one of the contributing factors to Gov. Reynold's request that he resign.
It's unfortunate this became such a distraction, particularly when we still don't know why Foxhoven was given the boot.
Thumbs Up … to all the fun the Dugout Sports Complex offered to thousands of men and women of the Quad-Cities over the decades.
As the Times’ Barb Ickes reported this week, the complex is being put up for auction.
Jim Muhs, the 70-year-old current owner said it's time to move on.
We understand that. But we confess, it won’t be the same driving by the complex in northwest Davenport on a summer weekend and not see a ballgame going on.
A lot of Quad-Citians have fond memories of the place.
Back in its hey-day, in the 1980s and ‘90s, hundreds of teams crowded the Dugout’s diamonds. It was a place to get a cold drink, but more, the complex provided an outlet for a lot of weekend warriors, eager to take a whack at a softball or maybe to show off some leather in the field.
For many who played, their glory days had passed; for some, they never were. Still, for the time, the Dugout was a cherished place that, even if for just a few hours on a Sunday, we could all take part in a great game with good friends.
There are plenty of places in the Quad-Cities to still do that, of course. But the Dugout was special. We’ll miss it.
Thumbs Up ... to the City of Moline for beginning this week to install "sharrows" on certain sections of city streets to alert drivers that roads aren't just for cars and trucks.
Bicycles already are allowed to use city streets, and the "sharrows" don't restrict lanes to two-wheelers. Instead, a city official said, they notify riders of the city's preferred routes for bicycles and warn motorists they may see more of them on these streets.
This is a great idea, and we hope they'll remain visible for a long time to come. More and more people are using bicycles to get around the Quad-Cities and this project will make us all more aware of one another and the importance that we share the road.
